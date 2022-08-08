ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: James Gunn Knew He Had to Come Back to Finish 1 Character’s Story

By Robert Yaniz Jr.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Guardians of the Galaxy was anything but a sure thing when it hit theaters in 2014. Yet, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie made movie stars out of a talking raccoon and a living tree. Now writer-director James Gunn is back to finish the story he started with 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 . And he owes his need to complete his trilogy to one character.

James Gunn almost didn’t make ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Of course, Gunn nearly didn’t get the chance to return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 . After some particularly controversial social media posts resurfaced, Disney fired Gunn from the third film. The director then got hired on to make The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC Comics. Following the support of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, Gunn was eventually rehired.

Considering how integral Gunn’s distinctive style and voice are to his Marvel movies, it’s hard to imagine another filmmaker stepping into his shoes. After all, Guardians of the Galaxy is a movie that shouldn’t have worked. But thanks to Gunn’s vision, it became one of the MCU’s most beloved movies and spawned an even more successful sequel in 2017.

Rocket sounds like he’s the central character of the trilogy’s finale

But for all the story threads set up by the previous two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Gunn was most drawn by one in particular. At the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, the director revealed to Entertainment Weekly that it was the character of Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) that initially compelled him to sign on for the first movie. And it’s his story he’s most excited to tell.

“A lot of people know that, for a while, I wasn’t going to do this movie. And the reason I knew I needed to come back was to tell this story. In some ways, in particular, I have a special closeness to the character of Rocket. And I knew I needed to finish telling his story. … I realized that to tell the story honestly, he’s the saddest character in the universe. He was unlike anybody else, and he was created in this horrible way … and this film tells that story along with the family that he’s created along the way.”

Up to this point, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) has been the central character of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. The second installment even uncovers his origins as the child of Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell). Although Star-Lord’s story will no doubt remain key, it’s interesting to note how Gunn is sharpening the focus on Rocket going into the third and final part of the trilogy.

Will James Gunn kill Rocket in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxLJC_0h9iCPHz00
James Gunn attends the UK Premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy” at Empire Leicester Square on July 24, 2014 in London, England. | Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Given Gunn’s interest in finally telling Rocket’s story and the presumed finality of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , some fans believe the anthropomorphic raccoon will meet his end in the new movie. Thus far, Rocket remains the only central Guardians team member who hasn’t died on screen, though the Blip and time travel mean all the characters have returned in some form.

Gunn has often mentioned how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the final time fans will see this line-up of characters on screen together. With Rocket such an integral part of that, it seems likely the movie will be the final time Cooper – an in-demand actor and filmmaker in his own right – will participate in the MCU. Whether Rocket will be killed off, however, remains a mystery.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

RELATED: Disney’s New Guardians of the Galaxy Roller Coaster Is So Intense That Riders Get Barf Bags and Special Garbage Cans

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
James Gunn
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Chris Pratt
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Guardians Of The Galaxy#The Suicide Squad#Dc Comics#Marvel#Mcu#Entertainment Weekly
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space

Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

157K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy