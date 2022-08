HAMLET — Walter T. Davis, 73, of Hamlet, passed on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at New Life Churches of Deliverance, 410 3rd Street, Hamlet.

Public viewing will be Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, noon-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

