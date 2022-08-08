Read full article on original website
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program would begin immediately, after the Tennessee Supreme Court lifted a key obstacle that had prevented its implementation for nearly two years. The announcement left the state Department of Education with just a few weeks to establish an application process and vet qualifying families as the 2022-23 school year approached. “There are about 250 families that have actually applied (but) those approvals have not been made yet,” Lee told reporters. “The process is underway.”
New Tennessee law says 3rd graders can be held back if they don't pass state reading test
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thousands of third graders across Tennessee are at risk of getting held back this school year because of a new law. That law says students will need to repeat the third grade if they do not pass the state reading test at the end of the year. It passed in 2021 as part of the state’s effort to reverse pandemic learning loss, but this is the first year it is being implemented.
TN Board of Education approves TISA rules
The Tennessee Board of Education called a special meeting Thursday to discuss the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act (TISA), the new education model the state will use starting in 2023.
With fanfare, Hamilton County students return to classes Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents, teachers and administrators at schools across Hamilton County celebrated the first day back at school for students Wednesday morning. Some students were welcomed with thunderous applause. Alumni, local leaders, teachers and Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy cheered on students at Brainerd High School as...
Howard High's new 'no backpack policy' causing concern for parents, students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Howard high school is saying goodbye to backpacks this year, and hello to new policy changes. "We have a clutter free, safe, distraction free learning environment," says Howard Howard Principal Dr. LeAndrea Ware. But some parents think this may cause more harm than good. "You...
Mock election to give students in Tennessee a chance to cast ballots in gubernatorial race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Most students in elementary, middle and high school are not eligible to vote in Tennessee's elections. However, they can still participate in the Tennessee Student Mock Election. The Secretary of State's Office opened registration for the election. It is meant to be an educational experience that...
Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
Chattanooga Allergy Clinic: Fall allergies, allergens associated with going back-to-school
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jessica Van Mason talks about fall allergies and allergens associated with going back to school. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
No Hamilton County students injured after school bus accident Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more about an accident involving a school bus full of Hamilton County students Thursday afternoon. Hamilton County Schools confirms the accident, but says no one on board the bus was hurt. Another bus was called to take the students to their destination.
School board member: Grundy County elementary school didn't need to close this school year
Nearly 100 years of history in Palmer Elementary, a school with 115 students. A walk around the buildings with Grundy County board member Michelle Travis feels tragic, as the history seems to disappear every moment the building isn't in use. Travis points out the unlocked doors, left-on lights and pulled...
Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
Tennessee law will provide respite care relief for Alzheimer's caregivers
This law creates a three-year pilot program to provide home and community-based respite care to Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers.
New Lookouts stadium in Chattanooga: What are the next steps?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Another hurdle passed Tuesday night for the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, and the planned future sight of businesses and housing in South Chattanooga. Chattanooga’s City Council voted Tuesday to create a private-public partnership. That partnership will oversee a $350 million development with a...
'Humans are still humans:' City confirms legal status of migrant buses in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Buses in Lookout Valley and Dade County dropping off immigrants over the last few days raised question about if they're being transported legally. The city confirmed Friday that they are seeking legal asylum. In an ongoing immigration crisis, buses have been transporting immigrants from Texas to...
Louisiana woman praising Tennessee man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
Grundy County School Board discusses need for more SROs to improve security Thursday
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — School is back in session for Grundy County students and the one thing at the top of everyone's mind is school safety. The county school director says they're working to get 2 more SRO's in Grundy County Schools. An incident where a man brought a...
Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
Students at elementary school in Bradley County locked down after distant gunshot heard
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — All is well for students at Michigan Avenue School in Bradley County, but they went on lockdown for a few minutes on Thursday afternoon, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says little after 2:30 p.m., a school resource officer reported that...
Former leader of Tennessee based cancer charity sentenced after embezzling $4 million
Melissa Goodwin, 56, was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the T.J. Martel Foundation.
