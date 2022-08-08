Read full article on original website
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
Washington Will Elect Non-Republican as Secretary of State for the First Time Since 1960
Washington voters are set to elect someone other than a Republican as secretary of state for the first time since 1960. Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate, has edged out multiple Republican candidates in their crowded Aug. 2 primary election and will advance to the November general election with appointed incumbent Steve Hobbs, a Democrat who finished first in the primary.
Commentary: Violent Crime Born of Bad Policies That Must Be Addressed Now
The final weekend of July was a lot like many in Pierce County recently. Two people were shot in a Tacoma park, one fatally. A shootout at a South Tacoma gas station left one man dead. In another case, a 60-year-old man was shot and injured. The most disturbing thing?...
Oregon Catalytic Converter Crime Ring Busted, Police Say; 14 Accused of Trafficking in Stolen Devices
A months-long investigation by the Beaverton Police Department may have completely dismantled a local organized crime ring responsible for a large portion of catalytic converter thefts up and down the West Coast, police said Thursday. Two alleged ringleaders and at least 12 of their suspected accomplices were indicted July 29...
Mount Rainier National Park Pays Tribute to Two Rangers Who Died During 1995 Rescue Attempt
Mount Rainier National Park on Friday paid tribute to two rangers who died during a rescue attempt on Aug. 12, 1995. Sean Ryan and Philip Otis were attempting to rescue an injured climber on the Winthrop Glacier when they died. “Today we celebrate the lives of Mount Rainier National Park...
