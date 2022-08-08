ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

A Very Special Episode: News Dump v. Lewis County Sheriff Candidates

On this special exclusive election edition of News Dump, the hosts sit down with incumbent Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza and challenger Tracy Murphy (Centralia PD) to discuss their experiences, the issues, and their last time chasing a suspect on foot. Murphy interview start: 0:51 seconds. Snaza interview start: 44:05.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Toledo Contracts With Winlock for Temporary Police Service

The City of Toledo has contracted the Winlock Police Department to provide temporary law enforcement in the Toledo area while the city works to hire a new police chief and officers. “They won’t be physically here because they have to work in Winlock, but if there’s a 911 call they’ll...
TOLEDO, WA
Thurston County Seeks Vehicle Licensing Subagency for Tenino

The Thurston County Auditor’s office is now accepting applications for a new privately owned subagency to license vehicles and vessels in Tenino. Anyone interested in applying can get the application package at the Thurston County Auditor’s office located at 2000 Lakeridge Dr. Southwest, Building One, Room 106, in Olympia.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Onalaska Man Accused of Striking Neighbor’s Door With Sword

An Onalaska man is facing charges in Lewis County District Court after he allegedly struck a neighbor’s front door with a sword on Monday. Clifford Lee Stone Jr., 51, is accused of going onto a neighbor’s property with a sword, attempting to open the door and, when the door wouldn’t open, striking it with the sword. He then reportedly fled on foot, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
ONALASKA, WA
Death Notices: Aug. 13, 2022

• DAVID WAYNE FOSTER, 79, Centralia, died Aug. 5 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • TIMOTHY M. UNDERWOOD, 72, Chehalis, died Aug. 6 at home. Services will be announced in the upcoming week. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
CENTRALIA, WA
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
WASHINGTON STATE
Thurston County History: What Was It Like for Kids Growing Up In the Olympia Area?

Everyone started life as children. That includes grandparents like me. I fondly remember my grandpa, Bill Trosper, telling me that he was 10 years old when he arrived in Thurston County from Kansas in 1892. He added that the countryside south of old Tumwater at that time was so full of old-growth timber that a person could walk from what is today Capitol Boulevard all the way to Black Lake on fallen logs without having to touch the ground. He was known to exaggerate at times. Thurston County History sounds different when looked through the eyes of the young.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Letter to the Editor: 'The Fugitive Pregnant Woman Act of 2022’

I am shocked. What happened to all those Lewis County anti-vaccine and anti-mask mandate protesters?. Conservatives? Nothing represents government intrusion into an individual's life as much as the state forcing a woman to give birth against her will. Mask mandates? Vaccine mandates? Not even close. The state of Washington has...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
A Look Back in Time: 20th Annual Loggers’ Jubilee Celebrated in 1962; Morton Native Made Famous by World’s Fair Leads the Parade

“Beauty, brawn and Gracie vied for the attention of spectators” at the 20th Annual Morton Loggers’ Jubilee on Sunday, Aug. 13, 1962, The Chronicle reported. An estimated 5,000 people attended the event, about four times the city’s population at the time. During the day, spectators watched the mile-long parade preceding the afternoon logging show, where “with keen eyes and bulging muscles, (the loggers) chopped, climbed and drove through 12 action packed contests,” The Chronicle reported.
CHEHALIS, WA
Lewis County Jail Inmate Accused of Swiping Prescriptions From Medical Cart

A Lewis County Jail inmate is facing additional charges after jail staff reportedly caught him stealing medication from a medical cart on Monday. Matthew Morris, 30, of Chehalis, is accused of swiping approximately eight packaged pill envelopes for other inmates that contained buprenorphine, a prescription medication also known as Suboxone that is used to help detox from opiates.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

