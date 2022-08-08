Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
A Very Special Episode: News Dump v. Lewis County Sheriff Candidates
On this special exclusive election edition of News Dump, the hosts sit down with incumbent Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza and challenger Tracy Murphy (Centralia PD) to discuss their experiences, the issues, and their last time chasing a suspect on foot. Murphy interview start: 0:51 seconds. Snaza interview start: 44:05.
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioners Sift Through Survey Answers for Strategic Long-Range Planning
After citizens late last year had the chance to fill out a survey from Lewis County on their priorities for government spending, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) met on Wednesday to use residents’ answers to begin creating a long-range strategic plan. According to a news release, the topics...
Chronicle
Toledo Contracts With Winlock for Temporary Police Service
The City of Toledo has contracted the Winlock Police Department to provide temporary law enforcement in the Toledo area while the city works to hire a new police chief and officers. “They won’t be physically here because they have to work in Winlock, but if there’s a 911 call they’ll...
Chronicle
Week of Little Miss Friendly Includes Visits to County Commissioners, Kiwanis Club and the Loggers' Jubilee
A striving still picture artist, budding singer, horse-trainer hopeful, potential firefighter or teacher and aspiring ice-cream shop owner walk into a bar. In other words, five candidates for Little Miss Friendly attended a lunch with the Kiwanis Club at O’Blarney’s Irish Pub in Centralia on Thursday. The candidates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starvedrock.media
Tim Eyman suing to force Washington advisory vote on $3.9B cap and trade legislation
(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman may be poised for victory in his effort to get a tax advisory vote for cap and trade legislation on the November ballot after a judge ruled Eyman was likely to prevail on the merits. Thurston County Superior Court Judge James...
Chronicle
Thurston County Seeks Vehicle Licensing Subagency for Tenino
The Thurston County Auditor’s office is now accepting applications for a new privately owned subagency to license vehicles and vessels in Tenino. Anyone interested in applying can get the application package at the Thurston County Auditor’s office located at 2000 Lakeridge Dr. Southwest, Building One, Room 106, in Olympia.
Chronicle
Lewis County Sets Aside Funds for Local Youth Advocacy Center Support, Fox Theatre Renovations
The Lewis County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) has earmarked funds in support of the Youth Advocacy Center of Lewis County and renovations of the historic Fox Theatre in downtown Centralia, according to a news release from the county. The BOCC decided Monday to use $100,000 from one-tenth of 1% sales...
Chronicle
CDC Lowers Thurston County's COVID-19 Risk Level Amid Drop in Activity
COVID-19 activity fell in Thurston County in late July, lowering transmission risks. Public Health and Social Services reported 499 additional cases and two deaths for the week of Aug. 1-7. This followed 487 cases and 10 deaths reported the week of July 25-31. Twelve people died of COVID over the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chronicle
Onalaska Man Accused of Striking Neighbor’s Door With Sword
An Onalaska man is facing charges in Lewis County District Court after he allegedly struck a neighbor’s front door with a sword on Monday. Clifford Lee Stone Jr., 51, is accused of going onto a neighbor’s property with a sword, attempting to open the door and, when the door wouldn’t open, striking it with the sword. He then reportedly fled on foot, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Chronicle
Public Health: COVID-19 Cases, Deaths and Hospitalizations Reported Decrease in Lewis County
Lewis County Public Health reported decreases in three statistics that show COVID-19 activity locally over the most recent reporting week, from July 29 to Aug. 4, in a weekly report. Where 118 were reported the week prior, public health counted 103 new COVID cases in its most recent update. The...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Aug. 13, 2022
• DAVID WAYNE FOSTER, 79, Centralia, died Aug. 5 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • TIMOTHY M. UNDERWOOD, 72, Chehalis, died Aug. 6 at home. Services will be announced in the upcoming week. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
Chronicle
Commentary: Violent Crime Born of Bad Policies That Must Be Addressed Now
The final weekend of July was a lot like many in Pierce County recently. Two people were shot in a Tacoma park, one fatally. A shootout at a South Tacoma gas station left one man dead. In another case, a 60-year-old man was shot and injured. The most disturbing thing?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Looking Back at the Life of Centralia’s Founding Father George Washington as His 205th Birthday Approaches
The 205th birthday of Centralia’s founding father, George Washington, is coming up. At the Centralia City Council’s Aug. 9 meeting, local historian Heather Beaird gave the council a brief history lesson about the life of the city’s founder. George Washington was born near the town of Winchester,...
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
thurstontalk.com
Thurston County History: What Was It Like for Kids Growing Up In the Olympia Area?
Everyone started life as children. That includes grandparents like me. I fondly remember my grandpa, Bill Trosper, telling me that he was 10 years old when he arrived in Thurston County from Kansas in 1892. He added that the countryside south of old Tumwater at that time was so full of old-growth timber that a person could walk from what is today Capitol Boulevard all the way to Black Lake on fallen logs without having to touch the ground. He was known to exaggerate at times. Thurston County History sounds different when looked through the eyes of the young.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: 'The Fugitive Pregnant Woman Act of 2022’
I am shocked. What happened to all those Lewis County anti-vaccine and anti-mask mandate protesters?. Conservatives? Nothing represents government intrusion into an individual's life as much as the state forcing a woman to give birth against her will. Mask mandates? Vaccine mandates? Not even close. The state of Washington has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: 20th Annual Loggers’ Jubilee Celebrated in 1962; Morton Native Made Famous by World’s Fair Leads the Parade
“Beauty, brawn and Gracie vied for the attention of spectators” at the 20th Annual Morton Loggers’ Jubilee on Sunday, Aug. 13, 1962, The Chronicle reported. An estimated 5,000 people attended the event, about four times the city’s population at the time. During the day, spectators watched the mile-long parade preceding the afternoon logging show, where “with keen eyes and bulging muscles, (the loggers) chopped, climbed and drove through 12 action packed contests,” The Chronicle reported.
Chronicle
Lewis County Jail Inmate Accused of Swiping Prescriptions From Medical Cart
A Lewis County Jail inmate is facing additional charges after jail staff reportedly caught him stealing medication from a medical cart on Monday. Matthew Morris, 30, of Chehalis, is accused of swiping approximately eight packaged pill envelopes for other inmates that contained buprenorphine, a prescription medication also known as Suboxone that is used to help detox from opiates.
Chronicle
Homeless Camp Cleared in Chehalis; Twin Transit Plans Potential E-Transit Station
An eviction notice was recently served to a homeless encampment on private property near the park and ride on Main Street in Chehalis, next to Interstate 5 Exit 77, by the property’s owners. The move came after one homeless individual moved their belongings from behind the business on the...
Chronicle
‘He’s Home Now’: Toledo Community Celebrates Retired Reserve Police Sergeant Randy Pennington
For better or for worse, longtime Toledo Police Department reserve sergeant Randy Pennington rarely does things halfway. For many of his friends, family and law enforcement colleagues who gathered at Toledo High School on Thursday to celebrate Pennington’s retirement and share stories, that trait makes him legendary. “There (are)...
Comments / 3