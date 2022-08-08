ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
blockworks.co

Ark Invest Analysts Share Bullish Outlook for Coinbase, Block

Coinbase’s partnership with BlackRock could be a catalyst for bitcoin’s price to rise by up to $500,000, according to Ark Invest analyst Yassine Elmandjra. The innovation-focused fund manager doubled down on Ark’s bullish bitcoin projection after BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, revealed it would offer institutional clients access to bitcoin via Coinbase Prime.
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Coinbase posts loss as crypto market turmoil hits trading volumes

(Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday as investors worried by this year’s rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6%. Trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange more than halved to $217 billion in the second quarter, with...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

BofA: Coinbase Exchange Is Well Positioned to Take Market Share During This Crypto Winter

Coinbase (COIN) is well positioned to successfully navigate this crypto winter and take market share, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Tuesday. BofA maintained its buy recommendation following release of the exchange’s second-quarter results. The results warrant “a muted stock reaction,” the report said. Net revenue...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Luxury Goods#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Smart Choice#Investorsobserver#Realreal Inc#Realreal Inc Stock Today
Motley Fool

3 Reasons It's the Perfect Time to Start Investing -- Even in This Bear Market

Benchmark financial indexes show stocks have entered bear market territory. Some investors are nervous about putting money into the market under these conditions. There are good reasons to invest anyway, including the chance to get stocks on sale. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 8

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TechCrunch

Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages

Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
STOCKS
itechpost.com

US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Ripple Interested in Buying Up Celsius’ Distressed Crypto Assets: Report

San Francisco payments firm Ripple is reportedly interested in buying assets from bankrupt crypto lending platform Celsius. According to a report from Reuters, a spokesperson for Ripple said that the company was looking to see if there was any synergy between it and Celsius’ assets. The spokesperson declined to...
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Interactive Brokers Expands Crypto Trading Features

Automated global electronic broker Interactive Brokers announced the expansion of its crypto trading features today. Additional coins including LINK, MATIC, UNI and AAVE have also been added. Customers now have access to 24/7 trading through an enhanced web application available from Paxos Trust Company and can hold both USD and...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Coinbase Global: Q2 Earnings Insights

Coinbase Global COIN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coinbase Global posted an EPS of $-4.98. Revenue was down $1.42 billion from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Coinbase Stock Is Falling Today

Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Coinbase reported second-quarter revenue of $802.6 million, which missed the estimate of $830.52 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The crypto company reported a quarterly net loss of $4.98 per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of $2.68 per share.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy