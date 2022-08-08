Read full article on original website
Coinbase's Outlook for the Rest of 2022 Is not Looking Good -- Is It Time to Abandon the Stock?
The large crypto exchange just had another rough quarter.
blockworks.co
Ark Invest Analysts Share Bullish Outlook for Coinbase, Block
Coinbase’s partnership with BlackRock could be a catalyst for bitcoin’s price to rise by up to $500,000, according to Ark Invest analyst Yassine Elmandjra. The innovation-focused fund manager doubled down on Ark’s bullish bitcoin projection after BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, revealed it would offer institutional clients access to bitcoin via Coinbase Prime.
srnnews.com
Coinbase posts loss as crypto market turmoil hits trading volumes
(Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday as investors worried by this year’s rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6%. Trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange more than halved to $217 billion in the second quarter, with...
CoinDesk
BofA: Coinbase Exchange Is Well Positioned to Take Market Share During This Crypto Winter
Coinbase (COIN) is well positioned to successfully navigate this crypto winter and take market share, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Tuesday. BofA maintained its buy recommendation following release of the exchange’s second-quarter results. The results warrant “a muted stock reaction,” the report said. Net revenue...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons It's the Perfect Time to Start Investing -- Even in This Bear Market
Benchmark financial indexes show stocks have entered bear market territory. Some investors are nervous about putting money into the market under these conditions. There are good reasons to invest anyway, including the chance to get stocks on sale. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 8
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Firms Raised Over $30,000,000,000 in First Six Months of 2022 Despite Bear Winter: Analytics Company
New data from crypto analytics firm Messari reveals that money is pouring into crypto projects in defiance of falling markets. According to a new report compiled with fundraising tracker Dove Metrics, Messari shows that crypto firms raised over $30 billion in nearly 1,200 rounds during the first half of 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
TechCrunch
Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages
Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Interested in Buying Up Celsius’ Distressed Crypto Assets: Report
San Francisco payments firm Ripple is reportedly interested in buying assets from bankrupt crypto lending platform Celsius. According to a report from Reuters, a spokesperson for Ripple said that the company was looking to see if there was any synergy between it and Celsius’ assets. The spokesperson declined to...
Benzinga
Goldman Sachs Gets A CNBC 'Fast Money' Mention, And This Cryptocurrency Play Is Call Of The Day
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
blockworks.co
Interactive Brokers Expands Crypto Trading Features
Automated global electronic broker Interactive Brokers announced the expansion of its crypto trading features today. Additional coins including LINK, MATIC, UNI and AAVE have also been added. Customers now have access to 24/7 trading through an enhanced web application available from Paxos Trust Company and can hold both USD and...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Koalas: 55% Of Investors Didn’t Sell Their Coins During Crypto Storm
Bitcoin is sometimes too valuable to let go. In fact, many people – and in this case we call them “koalas” because they love to cling on and never let go – hold on to their precious crypto even when everything else seems hopeless. Predictability may...
Coinbase Global: Q2 Earnings Insights
Coinbase Global COIN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coinbase Global posted an EPS of $-4.98. Revenue was down $1.42 billion from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
coingeek.com
Uruguay central bank summons Binance over ‘crypto savings products’ offerings
Binance is again in the crosshairs of a regulator, this time in South America. Banco Central del Uruguay (BCU) has summoned the exchange over its offering of digital currency savings products without securing the licenses required to offer such products. Binance is no stranger to operating without being licensed or...
Why Coinbase Stock Is Falling Today
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Coinbase reported second-quarter revenue of $802.6 million, which missed the estimate of $830.52 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The crypto company reported a quarterly net loss of $4.98 per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of $2.68 per share.
