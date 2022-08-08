ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school football jamboree night we headed up to Tarboro where the Vikings were hosting a number of teams from around the region. Everybody was excited to get out and play a little football under the lights. Maybe Washington County the most excited to get back out there.
TARBORO, NC
WITN

Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says he is going to need to have his knee amputated. Parker has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23. He had to have his right leg amputated below...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

LLSWS displays the growth of softball globally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Little League Softball World Series continues and is bringing young girls from all across the world together for a week to share a common interest. Softball has been on the rise over the last few years, but some feel that it is one of the most...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Washington, West Craven the favorites in Eastern Plains 2A football preseason poll

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was Eastern Plains 2A football conference media day Wednesday morning in Farmville. Washington is picked as the favorite, just barely edging out West Craven by a vote. Both received three first place votes. West Craven beat Washington last fall and won the league. The Pam Pack would like to prove the vote right this fall.
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington picked first, West Craven second in EPC poll

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington High School’s football team was picked to win the Eastern Plains Conference this season, according to a vote taken by the league’s coaches during a media day event on Wednesday at Farmville Central High School. High school football preview: Owens optimistic about Washington’s potential Farmville Central looking for bigger things […]
WASHINGTON, NC
shorttrackscene.com

Daughter of North Carolina Late Model legend beginning racing career

JACKSONVILLE, NC – Deac McCaskill’s youngest daughter is continuing the family tradition. 16-year-old Amber McCaskill has spent much of her life at the racetrack with her family, cheering on her father, who won the 2016 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour championship. Now she’s looking forward to fulfilling a lifelong dream of racing herself.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
WITN

POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Six deputies shot in North Carolina in recent weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks, two of them were killed. The most recent one happened Thursday night in Wake County. Little details have been released about the shooting. On July 23, a Sampson County deputy was shot while responding...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pet of the Week: Jedi

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for July 8 is Jedi. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says the kitty is very social and does well around children and other cats too. While he used to live outside, they say he had no problem becoming an...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

19-year-old arrested for July murder in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in July that took the life of a 21-year-old man in Greenville. Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday evening without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Part of NC 55 closing for pipe repairs in Wayne Co.

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT. Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe. The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said....
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

