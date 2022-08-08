Read full article on original website
WITN
Scrimmages mark final week of tune-ups before high school football season starts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -High school football jamboree night Friday night shaken up by the weather. A number of locations cancelled games due to wet field conditions. Tarboro still on and it’s been a huge week of final tune ups for area teams. Wednesday night was scrimmage night for many...
WITN
Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school football jamboree night we headed up to Tarboro where the Vikings were hosting a number of teams from around the region. Everybody was excited to get out and play a little football under the lights. Maybe Washington County the most excited to get back out there.
WITN
Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says he is going to need to have his knee amputated. Parker has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23. He had to have his right leg amputated below...
WITN
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES: New start time set for Pitt County girls game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County girl’s softball team will face California Friday in another elimination game. The game was originally scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, but was delayed due to rain. First pitch has now been set for 1:34 p.m at Stallings Stadium. California beat Pitt County 9-2...
WITN
LLSWS displays the growth of softball globally
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Little League Softball World Series continues and is bringing young girls from all across the world together for a week to share a common interest. Softball has been on the rise over the last few years, but some feel that it is one of the most...
High school volleyball teams come together for Jessica Ramsey Memorial Tournament
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Sports has a way to bring people together. Head volleyball coach Lee Avery at Lenoir Community College is looking to bring people together for a local volleyball tournament to help upcoming promising volleyball players. The event is called the 3rd annual Jessica Ramsey Memorial Tournament. It is being held Saturday to […]
WITN
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES: Pitt County girls game delayed due to weather
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County girl’s softball team will face California Friday morning in another elimination game. California beat Pitt County 9-2 in their opener Tuesday and now area girls are looking for some revenge. Pitt County earned its first victory on Thursday shutting down Latin America 8-0...
WITN
Washington, West Craven the favorites in Eastern Plains 2A football preseason poll
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was Eastern Plains 2A football conference media day Wednesday morning in Farmville. Washington is picked as the favorite, just barely edging out West Craven by a vote. Both received three first place votes. West Craven beat Washington last fall and won the league. The Pam Pack would like to prove the vote right this fall.
WITN
Pitt County gets revenge against California for opening loss, eliminates them from World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain delayed the Little League Softball World Series Friday morning. The games pushed back to Friday afternoon with the hometown kids from Pitt County taking the field for the day’s first elimination game against California. They lost to California in the opener but the fans...
Washington picked first, West Craven second in EPC poll
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington High School’s football team was picked to win the Eastern Plains Conference this season, according to a vote taken by the league’s coaches during a media day event on Wednesday at Farmville Central High School. High school football preview: Owens optimistic about Washington’s potential Farmville Central looking for bigger things […]
shorttrackscene.com
Daughter of North Carolina Late Model legend beginning racing career
JACKSONVILLE, NC – Deac McCaskill’s youngest daughter is continuing the family tradition. 16-year-old Amber McCaskill has spent much of her life at the racetrack with her family, cheering on her father, who won the 2016 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour championship. Now she’s looking forward to fulfilling a lifelong dream of racing herself.
WITN
Pitt County to face Latin America next in Little League Softball World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County girls softball fell in their Little League Softball World Series opener to the West team from California on Tuesday 9-2. They found out Wednesday they will face Latin America on Thursday in an elimination game. They are scheduled to start at 4 PM start.
A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
WITN
POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
WITN
Six deputies shot in North Carolina in recent weeks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks, two of them were killed. The most recent one happened Thursday night in Wake County. Little details have been released about the shooting. On July 23, a Sampson County deputy was shot while responding...
WITN
Pet of the Week: Jedi
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for July 8 is Jedi. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says the kitty is very social and does well around children and other cats too. While he used to live outside, they say he had no problem becoming an...
WITN
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three weeks
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are growing concerns after another North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Raleigh off Battle Bridge Road. He was a member of the k-9 unit and had been a deputy for five years.
‘There’s no bite, it’s so smooth’; Moonshine locally made in eastern NC
After a trip to Asheville, two local business owners are now bringing locally distilled and legal moonshine to the New Bern, eastern North Carolina area.
19-year-old arrested for July murder in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in July that took the life of a 21-year-old man in Greenville. Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday evening without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is […]
cbs17
Part of NC 55 closing for pipe repairs in Wayne Co.
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT. Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe. The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said....
