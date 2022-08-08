Read full article on original website
WITN
Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school football jamboree night we headed up to Tarboro where the Vikings were hosting a number of teams from around the region. Everybody was excited to get out and play a little football under the lights. Maybe Washington County the most excited to get back out there.
WITN
Scrimmages mark final week of tune-ups before high school football season starts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -High school football jamboree night Friday night shaken up by the weather. A number of locations cancelled games due to wet field conditions. Tarboro still on and it’s been a huge week of final tune ups for area teams. Wednesday night was scrimmage night for many...
cbs17
Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
WITN
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES: Pitt County girls game delayed due to weather
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County girl’s softball team will face California Friday morning in another elimination game. California beat Pitt County 9-2 in their opener Tuesday and now area girls are looking for some revenge. Pitt County earned its first victory on Thursday shutting down Latin America 8-0...
High school volleyball teams come together for Jessica Ramsey Memorial Tournament
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Sports has a way to bring people together. Head volleyball coach Lee Avery at Lenoir Community College is looking to bring people together for a local volleyball tournament to help upcoming promising volleyball players. The event is called the 3rd annual Jessica Ramsey Memorial Tournament. It is being held Saturday to […]
WITN
Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says he is going to need to have his knee amputated. Parker has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23. He had to have his right leg amputated below...
WITN
Pitt County stays alive at Little League Softball World Series, blanks Latin America
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A big day for Pitt County softball as they earned their first victory at the Little League Softball World Series to stay alive. The Pitt County girls took down Latin America in an elimination game 8-0 in the double elimination tournament. Pitt County got runs in 4 of the 5 innings they batted. They got a nice two run double here from Kamden Haislip in the 5th.
WITN
LLSWS displays the growth of softball globally
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Little League Softball World Series continues and is bringing young girls from all across the world together for a week to share a common interest. Softball has been on the rise over the last few years, but some feel that it is one of the most...
WITN
Six deputies shot in North Carolina in recent weeks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks, two of them were killed. The most recent one happened Thursday night in Wake County. Little details have been released about the shooting. On July 23, a Sampson County deputy was shot while responding...
shorttrackscene.com
Daughter of North Carolina Late Model legend beginning racing career
JACKSONVILLE, NC – Deac McCaskill’s youngest daughter is continuing the family tradition. 16-year-old Amber McCaskill has spent much of her life at the racetrack with her family, cheering on her father, who won the 2016 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour championship. Now she’s looking forward to fulfilling a lifelong dream of racing herself.
A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
WITN
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three weeks
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are growing concerns after another North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Raleigh off Battle Bridge Road. He was a member of the k-9 unit and had been a deputy for five years.
WITN
POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9
Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
Highest, lowest paying health care jobs in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the […]
neusenews.com
100 Fit Females and Kinston Community Health Center promote women’s health
Dr. Lin Dawson’s (former New England Patriot and Kinston High School standout) daughter, Jelyse Dawson is teaming up with the Kinston Community Health Center to increase health outcomes this Saturday at the Community Health & Wellness Fair in downtown Kinston. Jelyse will teach a live fitness class and finally...
WITN
Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
FireRescue1
Dump truck hits, kills paramedic riding his motorcycle to work, N.C. officials say
KINSTON, N.C. — A beloved Eastern North Carolina paramedic was killed when a dump truck hit him on his way to work, news outlets reported. Melvin “Dennis” Fortney III is remembered as a hard worker who taught at a community college and shared his knowledge with new colleagues.
WITN
Two Pamlico County students graduate U.S. Navy aviation program
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Pamlico County High School students have graduated from the eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy program in Delaware. Bonnie Frazer and Abby Harwick were two of the twenty high school students chosen to take part in the program. The students were at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware for the training.
WITN
Man charged in Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Rocky Mount. Police said Joshua Mabry was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of cocaine, felony flee/elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and driving while license revoked.
