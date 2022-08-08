ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school football jamboree night we headed up to Tarboro where the Vikings were hosting a number of teams from around the region. Everybody was excited to get out and play a little football under the lights. Maybe Washington County the most excited to get back out there.
TARBORO, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
TARBORO, NC
WITN

Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says he is going to need to have his knee amputated. Parker has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23. He had to have his right leg amputated below...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County stays alive at Little League Softball World Series, blanks Latin America

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A big day for Pitt County softball as they earned their first victory at the Little League Softball World Series to stay alive. The Pitt County girls took down Latin America in an elimination game 8-0 in the double elimination tournament. Pitt County got runs in 4 of the 5 innings they batted. They got a nice two run double here from Kamden Haislip in the 5th.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

LLSWS displays the growth of softball globally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Little League Softball World Series continues and is bringing young girls from all across the world together for a week to share a common interest. Softball has been on the rise over the last few years, but some feel that it is one of the most...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Six deputies shot in North Carolina in recent weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks, two of them were killed. The most recent one happened Thursday night in Wake County. Little details have been released about the shooting. On July 23, a Sampson County deputy was shot while responding...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
shorttrackscene.com

Daughter of North Carolina Late Model legend beginning racing career

JACKSONVILLE, NC – Deac McCaskill’s youngest daughter is continuing the family tradition. 16-year-old Amber McCaskill has spent much of her life at the racetrack with her family, cheering on her father, who won the 2016 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour championship. Now she’s looking forward to fulfilling a lifelong dream of racing herself.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
WITN

POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9

Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WNCT

Highest, lowest paying health care jobs in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

100 Fit Females and Kinston Community Health Center promote women’s health

Dr. Lin Dawson’s (former New England Patriot and Kinston High School standout) daughter, Jelyse Dawson is teaming up with the Kinston Community Health Center to increase health outcomes this Saturday at the Community Health & Wellness Fair in downtown Kinston. Jelyse will teach a live fitness class and finally...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Two Pamlico County students graduate U.S. Navy aviation program

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Pamlico County High School students have graduated from the eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy program in Delaware. Bonnie Frazer and Abby Harwick were two of the twenty high school students chosen to take part in the program. The students were at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware for the training.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man charged in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Rocky Mount. Police said Joshua Mabry was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of cocaine, felony flee/elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and driving while license revoked.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

