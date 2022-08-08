GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A big day for Pitt County softball as they earned their first victory at the Little League Softball World Series to stay alive. The Pitt County girls took down Latin America in an elimination game 8-0 in the double elimination tournament. Pitt County got runs in 4 of the 5 innings they batted. They got a nice two run double here from Kamden Haislip in the 5th.

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO