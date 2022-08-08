Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Congregate Charlottesville holds a walking vigil
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Friday night a walking vigil hosted by Congregate Charlottesville took place. It was a one-mile walk that started at the First Baptist Church on West Main. This is the oldest Black church in Charlottesville. They made five additional stops at places where people took a...
cbs19news
Congregate Charlottesville provides presence for support at Heather Heyer Way
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) --Friday, members of a local activist clergy organization, Congregate Charlottesville, spent time on Heather Heyer Way. Heather Heyer was an American Paralegal, who became a symbol for civil rights, after she was murdered during the 2017, "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville. People gathered there to...
cbs19news
Storytime returning to New Dominion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After two years, a childhood literacy program is resuming at a bookstore on the Downtown Mall. New Dominion Bookshop says its Storytime program will resume on Sept. 3. The program is free to attend and open to the public and it will take place weekly.
cbs19news
Journey of Hope stops in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A group of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers have been biking across the country, pedaling toward a Journey of Hope. It is a cross-country cycling team that started in Seattle and is making its way to Washington, D.C. The team made a stop in Charlottesville, where it has been sponsored and housed by CrossFit Spark and IX Art Park.
cbs19news
Webinar held about law, democracy, and the torch march at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thursday marked the five-year anniversary of the torch march on the Grounds of the University of Virginia. It happened the night before the Unite the Right rally in downtown Charlottesville. UVA's Jewish Studies Program hosted the webinar to share more about the effects the march...
cbs19news
PCOB announces launch of online complaint portal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several initiatives have been launched to help a Charlottesville board that has been created in the wake of issues with local law enforcement. Earlier this year, the Police Civilian Oversight Board looked for a company to help with an only system to receive and process...
cbs19news
Marking anniversary of torch march, Unite the Right on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thursday marks five years since a torch march occurred at the University of Virginia, resulting in violent clashes between groups on opposing sides. Several people were injured in the confrontation near the UVA Rotunda that night, and video of the marchers carrying lit tiki torches...
cbs19news
UVA finds existing medication may help severe COVID patients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System may have found a new way to help those hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19. A small study found that a monoclonal antibody medication called dupilumab, which is used to treat asthma and eczema, can help improve survival rates for severe COVID patients.
cbs19news
Crews respond to fire in Crozet community
UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital following a fire on Thursday evening. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive around 5:30 p.m. The first crew arrived within six minutes of being dispatched, and a large...
cbs19news
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
cbs19news
Tickets on sale for annual chamber music festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival is coming up. This year will be the 23rd year for the festival, which will include concerts, a special event at King Family Vineyards, and a free Community Concert at the Paramount Theater. Tickets are now on sale for various...
cbs19news
Two men accused of Greene County murder
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been charged with murder for a shooting that occurred Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, officials received a 911 call Wednesday regarding a shooting in the Ruckersville area. When deputies arrived, they found...
cbs19news
Cavaliers taking next steps 'one percent' at a time
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As UVA volleyball enters year two under head coach Shannon Wells, the second-year coach does not shy away from her ultimate goal for the program. "Ultimately our step here is to win a national championship, and how long that takes I don't know," Wells said,...
cbs19news
Man gets 12 years in case that tested broad search warrants
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison on federal bank robbery charges in a case that tested the constitutionality of broad search warrants that use Google location history to identify people near the scene of a crime. Okello Chatrie was sentenced...
cbs19news
#16Camps | Playoff taste provides Mountaineers momentum
MADISON, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Entering year three in Madison County, Larry Helmick has seen gains on the field and numbers triple for his alma mater. "I'm really happy for these guys, a lot of these guys, our core nucleus, started when I started two years ago," Helmick said, "Started with 24 kids, we have right at 75 right now in the program and almost all 24 that weren't older kids are back."
cbs19news
Dynamic UVA offense follows Armstrong's lead in fall scrimmage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Throughout the spring Tony Elliott said the Virginia defense was ahead of the offense, but the script flipped in the first scrimmage of the fall thanks to the play of quarterback Brennan Armstrong. "He was in Brennan game mode," senior linebacker Nick Jackson said, "He...
cbs19news
#16 Camps | Hornets hungry for more success
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Inside the gym at Orange County High School the hornets are fighting through every challenge thrown their way. “We got a lot of fight in us and we just got to make sure we handle adversity good," said senior offensive lineman Chase Rollins, "We're not gonna give up.”
cbs19news
Godfrey, Spaanstra pick up preseason All-ACC nods
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Lia Godfrey and Alexa Spaanstra represented Virginia as preseason All-ACC selections, while the Cavaliers were picked to finish second in the conference. The ACC released the preseason coaches poll and All-ACC team on Thursday. The conference's coaches voted Duke (156 points) as the preseason pick...
