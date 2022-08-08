MADISON, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Entering year three in Madison County, Larry Helmick has seen gains on the field and numbers triple for his alma mater. "I'm really happy for these guys, a lot of these guys, our core nucleus, started when I started two years ago," Helmick said, "Started with 24 kids, we have right at 75 right now in the program and almost all 24 that weren't older kids are back."

MADISON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO