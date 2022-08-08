Read full article on original website
Related
calmatters.network
To combat teens' sleep deprivation, California schools must start their days later
Carol Maheras isn’t going to miss the early morning scramble to get her twins to school. Zoe and Theodoros, both rising seniors at TIDE Academy, a small public high school in Menlo Park, had classes at 8 a.m. this past school year, which meant starting their day before 6 a.m. Like many families at TIDE, which draws students from throughout the Sequoia Union High School District, Maheras and her kids don’t live in the immediate vicinity of the school.
calmatters.network
Decision day: Which bills did California lawmakers kill?
On most days, California lawmakers deliberate, debate and decide bills out in public for every Californian to see. Today is not one of those days. In simultaneous marathon hearings, the appropriations committees in the Assembly and Senate rattled through hundreds of bills in a single discharge of rapid-fire legislating. Many proposals lived to see another day. Among them: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal for new courts to compel more homeless individuals to seek mental health and substance abuse treatment, and bills to strictly limit the use of solitary confinement in California jails and prisons, allow for the composting of human remains and increase family leave payments for lower-wage workers, though it wouldn’t take effect until 2024.
calmatters.network
Supervised drug injection sites could soon pop up in California. How will they work?
For years, the idea of establishing supervised drug injection sites has been a long-standing goal for some progressive California leaders looking to address the burgeoning overdose crisis. Efforts to launch such programs have come close, but never to the finish line. Now, as the latest legislation seeking to sanction these...
calmatters.network
State bill on police radio encryption dies in committee
A proposal to require California law enforcement agencies to find alternatives to full encryption of radio communications fizzled on Thursday morning when the state Assembly Appropriations Committee declined to advance the bill for a full Assembly vote. By agreeing to “hold the bill,” the powerful committee effectively killed SB 1000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calmatters.network
Livermore: State Attorney General backs city in call for expedited review of Eden Housing appeal
California Attorney General Rob Bonta began the process of filing an amicus brief Tuesday in the case of Save Livermore Downtown v. City of Livermore, supporting the city’s request for dismissal or expedited review of the pending appeal challenging its approval of the Eden Housing development under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
calmatters.network
Cortese: Modest reforms to California sentencing law would address extreme injustices
Have you ever wondered why two people who get charged with exactly the same crime get sentenced to completely different prison terms?. The answer is something called “judicial discretion.” It means that, in the absence of a fixed rule, and with regard to what is fair and equitable under the circumstances and the law, a judge is allowed to consider individual circumstances when deciding a sentence.
calmatters.network
North Dakota Launches Team to Divert Children from Incarceration and Foster Care
A new North Dakota program to “engage, empower and encourage” children accused of minor misbehavior and steer them away from the criminal justice and foster care systems launched Aug. 1. The state’s Department of Human Services will provide policy and procedures oversight to the new team, whose members...
Comments / 0