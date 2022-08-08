ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KDVR.com

Report: Colorado economy looking mixed mid-2022

Inflation is slowing nationally, and state economic signals are a combination of ups and downs. DJ Summers reports. Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday. Police recruiting video highlights job’s harsh reality. Wanted thief left baby in hot SUV. Former officer sued in teen’s shooting death. Case with...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work...
WYOMING STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado Gerontological Society Talks ‘Salute to Seniors’ Virtual Event

Sponsored Segment by Colorado Gerontological Society. Cigna is a global health insurance company with over 500,000 members. Now, they are helping to sponsor the ‘Salute to Seniors’ virtual event put on by the Colorado Gerontological Society. GDC spoke with Colorado Medicare State Director, Grace Bollinger, to learn more about the important work they do and the upcoming event that will help others across the state.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

The Sun Bus

Living in Colorado, not only are we at a high altitude, but we know it gets hot in the summer. That is shy being sun safe is so important and that means getting regular skin checks. The Sun Bus is a mobile service that offers free skin checks. The will be outside offering free checks to our staff. For more information go to TheSunBus.org.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

How to help: Kentucky flood victims plea for assistance after claims rejected

(NEXSTAR) — Despite devastating flooding that washed away homes and killed at least 39 people in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying numerous relief requests from victims. Surging waters last month swept away homes and inundated communities in the Appalachian region. While...
KENTUCKY STATE
KDVR.com

Cool Kid of the Week, Meet Gavin!

Meet Great Day Colorado’s ‘Cool Kid of the Week, Gavin Clark. Gavin likes to fish and enjoy the outdoors as you can tell. If you want to be the next Cool Kid of the Week submit a photo of your kid having summer fun. Send to KWGN.com and go to the contest page to enter.
COLORADO STATE
