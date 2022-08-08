Following up on my promise to share new “must try” restaurant dishes, it’s time to move a little further north from the Gulf Coast to the Pine Belt. Filled with close to 20 cities and towns offering a plethora of great restaurants, ranging from family-owned diners to fine dining, it’s hard to narrow down my favorites. However, it must be done and if your eatery didn’t make the list, drop me an email and I’ll include it in future columns.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO