Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since March 7

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday for the 54th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1 cent to $5.427, its lowest amount since March 7.

The average price has decreased 94.6 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on June 15, including 1.8 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 14.1 cents less than one week ago and 69 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.076 more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 55th consecutive day, decreasing 1 cent to $4.059. It has dropped 95.7 cents since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 15.3 cents less than one week ago and 66.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 87.1 cents more than one year ago.

“Gas prices will remain volatile as we move through the final month of summer travel,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service. “Demand will likely increase closer to Labor Day which will put upward pressure on pump prices.”

City News Service contributed to this article.