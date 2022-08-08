ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Says the Feds Raided Mar-a-Lago: ‘They Even Broke Into My Safe!’

By Tim Dickinson and Asawin Suebsaeng
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSZXK_0h9i35g000

Click here to read the full article.

Federal agents have executed a search of Donald Trump ’s property at Mar-a-Lago . The former president broke the news himself in a statement, decrying that his “beautiful home” was “occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

Trump — who is under congressional investigation by the Jan. 6 committee, which has laid out a devastating case that he knowingly unleashed violence on the U.S. Capitol in a final, desperate bid to cling to power following an election he knew he lost — claimed to be the victim of “lawlessness” and “political persecution” by “Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024.”

The federal raid of the former president, which indeed appears to be unprecedented, surprised Trump in its thoroughness. “They even broke into my safe!” the former president lamented.

Trump’s team is also none too pleased. People close to the ex-president reacted with a mix of horror, fear, and anger. Four sources close to Trump or who still work for him tell Rolling Stone that they’re concerned about what the Biden DOJ might do to him next. Two of the sources say it made them worried that it could make it more likely the notoriously mercurial former president acts out aggressively in ways that would worsen, not improve, his potential legal jeopardy and criminal exposure. “I mean, good God,” a person close to Trump said Monday night.

Another source close to the former president says that Trump has recently started asking if it’s likely that the FBI or Biden DOJ have tapped his phones.

Federal authorities have yet to comment on the matter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the events Trump described.

Trump was previously embroiled in controversy with the National Archives after he reportedly took 15 boxes of presidential material, some of them marked “classified,” to his Palm Beach resort residence. The New York Times reported that the raid appeared to be focused on this material, citing two sources familiar. The Times added that the raid took place Monday morning, and that federal agents were still there hours after it commenced.

While many Americans will see this action by the FBI as an important, and overdue, step in blind justice being served, Trump compared the episode to the signature political scandal of the 1970s. “What is the difference between this and Watergate?” Trump asked. “Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”

Read Trump’s full statement below.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

With Feds Circling, Trump Asks Allies: Who’s ‘Wearing a Wire’?

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump is worried he may have a rat — or multiple rats — in his midst. He’s wondering if his phones are tapped, or even if one of his buddies could be “wearing a wire.” As the federal and state investigations into Trump and his orbit swell, so have the former president’s suspicions, according to two sources familiar with the matter and another two people close to the twice-impeached former Oval Office occupant.  This summer, Trump has asked close associates if they think his communications are being monitored by the feds, or — per...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The View’ fans were not amused after conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck was brought back to shame abortion rights

The View is getting ready to name its permanent conservative co-host to finally replace Meghan McCain in a live announcement on Thursday. Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin is reportedly the front runner, so perhaps in a bid to throw viewers off the scent, the long-running panel show welcomed back former conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck on Wednesday.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Raid#Fbi#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Fauci makes 'startling admission' that 'we're going to be living with' COVID for years to come: Politico

Dr. Anthony Fauci made what Politico called a "startling admission" in a new interview as he acknowledged the coronavirus can't be eradicated any time in the near future. Fauci, the Biden White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would depart by the end of President Biden's first term, concluding more than 50 years in the American public health sector. If he stayed until when COVID-19 was gone, the 82-year-old said, he'd be "105."
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Rachel Maddow under fire for gushing praise of Tucker Carlson: ‘Elitism at its finest’

Rachel Maddow’s gushing praise of Tucker Carlson in a new interview has sparked a social media backlash, with some accusing her of giving a “giant middle finger” to her liberal fan base.The MSNBC host told Vanity Fair of her admiration for the Fox News rival, who has openly promoted white supremacist ideology, spread misinformation that the January 6 insurrection was organised by the FBI, and just last week claimed that Derek Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd. “Tucker’s doing great right now,” Ms Maddow told the outlet. “But look at Tucker’s career... he was always kicking around the business...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy