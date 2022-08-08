Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified
UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
3 transported to hospital after ‘serious injury’ crash in Everett
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office collision detectives are investigating a “serious injury” crash involving three people that happened Friday morning in Everett. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash at 11:10 a.m. The crash happened on 128th Street Southwest. According to the sheriff’s office, two passenger vehicles...
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Washington state forest
A pilot was found dead after a plane crashed in a dense forest in Washington state on Wednesday, authorities said. Rescue crews were alerted after a resident on Diamond Point Road in Sequim reported hearing a low-flying aircraft, possible engine sputtering and then a crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
Mohr Canyon Fire east of Waterville doubles in size overnight, now 3,600 acres
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Mohr Canyon Fire burning in Douglas County has new evacuation orders in place. There's a Level 2 (get set) order for Rimrock Meadows. Right now, the fire is about five miles northwest of the area. The fire is burning 3,600 acres and state mobilization has...
Silver Alert: At-Risk, Missing Person, Have You Seen John Scranton?
Washington Patrol is asking for our assistance. A Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old John Scranton, of Federal Way. However, John Scranton was last seen in the Tri-Cities area. WSP believes Scranton's last contact was on Wednesday, August 3rd, at about 2:30 pm in Richland. Scranton's residence is in...
Vantage Highway Fire burning 32,000 acres, 75% contained
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County is burning more than 30,659 acres and is 90% contained. Last Updated: Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. The Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County is burning more than 32,000 acres and is 75% contained. Last Updated: Aug. 8 at...
Oregon ski area sued over Washington child’s death
BEND, Ore. (AP) — The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. Angela and Brian Boice of Tacoma, Washington, filed the...
Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim
SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County
The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Fire swells to "roughly" 1,000 acres east of Waterville; level 2 evacuation issued
WATERVILLE - Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Callie says "roughly" 1,000 acres of sage brush, grass and wheat stubble have burned 12 miles southeast of Waterville. The blaze is now burning south of US 2. Authorities say the fire was a flare up from a blaze that was believed to have...
‘It’s a way of healing’: Bikers deliver memorial ribbon for fallen Naches firefighter’s family
NACHES, Wash. — Naches volunteer firefighter Blake Nelson was just 35 years old when he died of complications due to COVID-19 last fall, but made an immeasurable impact on his family, friends and his community. Nelson is remembered by his fellow firefighters as a man who put others before...
Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit
The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
