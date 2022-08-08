ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Moreno, 50, Was Man Found Dead in Lakeside Pond

By Elizabeth Ireland
Authorities Monday publicly identified a man found dead last week in a pond near El Capitan High School.

The possible drowning death of Thomas Moreno, 50, in the area of Moreno Drive and Willow Road in Lakeside was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. last Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Homicide detectives were called in to look for any signs of criminal involvement in the fatality.

The cause and circumstances of Moreno’s death remain under investigation, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

City News Service contributed to this article.

