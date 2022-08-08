ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Lake, IN

inkfreenews.com

No Injuries In Truck-Versus-Train Accident

MILFORD JUNCTION — No injuries were reported in a collision at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, between a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a train at the Norfolk Southern crossing near CR W. 1350N at North Main and East South Streets in Milford Junction. On the scene were...
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Car Catches Fire After Crash, No Injuries

WARSAW — A SUV caught fire after it crashed at CR 250S and Lake Sharon/Wilcox roads early this morning, Aug. 13. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was called at 12:45 a.m. to a single vehicle crash, with the vehicle on fire. A female driver and lone occupant was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 8900 block of West CR 450N, Etna Green. An accidental gunshot wound was reported. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2100 block of East...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Silver Lake OKs Storm Sewer Work On Part of Sycamore Street

SILVER LAKE – Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved plans to replace a storm sewer line along Sycamore Street east of SR 15. The project, which will include a new sidewalk on the north side, is expected to cost about $651,000, but with support from the Indiana Department of Transportation, the cost to the town will be around $162,000.
SILVER LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Christopher M. Cochran, $790.64. Elliott’s Heating and Air Conditioning v. Jose Cordero, $606.77. One Advantage LLC v. Beverly Hunsberger, $5,677.57. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Debra Menchaca, $1,589.11. Sara...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

A One-In-A-Million Story

LEESBURG — Talk about a one-in-a-million story. Over the 4th of July weekend Diana Rockey was watching the flotilla boat parade from her home on Lake Tippecanoe. She was standing out on her pier with her family when someone threw a T-shirt to them from one of the boats.
LEESBURG, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jury Finds Wooldridge Guilty On All Five Charges, Including Murder

WARSAW — After about 2 1/2 hours of deliberation, a 12-person jury found Vickie L. Wooldridge guilty of murdering Matthew A. Lucas. Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, was charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Ramsey

James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude (Hand) Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School, Bunker Hill, in 1963. James enlisted in the U.S....
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Laura Saldana — PENDING

Laura L. Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Victim Stabbed More Than 30 Times, Witness Testifies

WARSAW — The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a murder trial in Warsaw. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jerry Ressler

Jerry Lee Ressler, 73, died at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 8, 1949. In 1973, Jerry married Barbara Beachy; she preceded him in death. In 2013, Jerry married Rutha Rhodes; she survives in Goshen. Jerry is survived by a daughter,...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Karen Michael

Karen S. Michael, 58, Silver Lake, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 6, 1964, in East Chicago, she was the daughter of Joseph and Judy Michael. Karen was a spitfire and made friends with everyone, interacting with others using her own sign language. Her favorite thing to do was make necklaces with her beads. Her collection grew overtime, having many different necklaces that she wore.
SILVER LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rosita Kaminski — PENDING

Rosita Marie Kaminski, 64, Columbia City, died at 10:58 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Smash Out Cancer Is Aug. 20

AKRON — An annual event meant to help those battling cancer in Kosciusko and Fulton counties returns on Saturday, Aug. 20. Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders have their Smash Out Cancer event then at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St. From 4-9 p.m. people may gather to help raise funds for the organization, with monies going to the Kosciusko and Fulton county cancer care funds.
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Martha Scantlen

Martha Jane Scantlen, 93, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, died at 3 p.m. Aug. 9, at her residence in North Manchester. She was born Nov. 22, 1928, Elkhart, to John and Isabel (Hardy) Chester. Martha was a graduate of the class of 1948 Coldwater High School, Coldwater, Mich. In her...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dillinger Raid IV To Be Held Sep. 10 At Warsaw Old Jail Museum

WARSAW — He was here in 1934. Now he’s back. The Kosciusko County Historical Society will commemorate the 88th anniversary of John Dillinger’s infamous visit to the Lake City with the Dillinger Raid IV. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10, at the Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St., Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Etna Green Council Meeting Moved To Tuesday

ETNA GREEN — The Etna Green Town Council meeting for August will be on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The meeting was originally set to be Tuesday, Aug. 9, but was postponed due to illness. Tuesday’s meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Etna Green Town Hall.
ETNA GREEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kenneth Foltz

Kenneth Eugene Foltz, 64, Milford, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born Sep. 23, 1957, the son of Edward E. Sr. and Marjorie E. (Miller) Foltz. On Nov. 12, 1976, he married Cathy Fribley in Etna Green. Kenny graduated from Warsaw High School...
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

K21 Grant Goes Toward Providing Fresh, Local Produce For CCS

WINONA LAKE — The K21 Health Foundation has awarded a grant of $54,500 to Combined Community Services for the purpose of providing fresh, local produce to people in the community. CCS, a Warsaw-based non-profit, has partnered with Noble Gnome, a Mentone-based farm that’s committed to reducing food insecurity in...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

