Kelsea Ballerini Pays Tribute To Olivia Newton-John On Social Media

Olivia Newton-John Covered The Hell Out Of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” In 1976
But the late Olivia Newton-John sure did a helluva job with her cover of Dolly’s iconic song “Jolene” back in 1976, when she included her version as the second and final single from her seventh studio album Come On Over. Sadly, Olivia passed away this morning at...
Tributes flow for Olivia Newton-John after Australian star’s death
Hollywood, musicians and Australian leaders are mourning Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday at her southern California ranch at the age of 73. The Grease star and chart-topping singer, who publicly discussed her breast cancer since her first diagnosis in 1992, died surrounded by family and friends, according to a statement posted to her Facebook page by her widower, John Easterling.
Olivia Newton-John's husband, daughter pay tribute to the late actress
Olivia Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, paid tribute to the late actress in heartfelt Instagram posts.
Olivia Newton-John Fans Heartbroken After 'Grease' Star Dies at 73
Olivia Newton-John fans are taking to social media to share how heartbroken they are after the beloved Grease star died at the age of 73. In a statement on the actress' Facebook page, Newton-John's husband John Easterling shared the news of her passing. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," he wrote. "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed
Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
Olivia Newton-John ‘Struggled’ With Pain in Final Days, Niece Says
Olivia Newton-John’s death on Monday was “not a shock” to her family, the actress’ niece told an Australian outlet, as her condition deteriorated in her final days. “It wasn’t just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system,” Totti Goldsmith said in an appearance on A Current Affair. “She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days.” Goldsmith, 59, said that her aunt had “struggled with a lot of pain,” and that the cannabinoids that had “really helped her” in the past weren’t working anymore. Recalling one of her final visits with Newton-John, Goldsmith said she’d asked the performer, who looked visibly unwell, if she was afraid of dying. “She said, ‘Plonker’—which was my nickname—she said, ‘I’m not. I’m not afraid. I’ve done more in my life than I could have ever imagined,’” Goldsmith explained. “She honestly never imagined her life would be how it was.”Read it at 9Now
Grease co-star John Travolta leads celebrity tributes to legend Olivia Newton-John after she dies aged 73
JOHN Travolta has shared a heartfelt tribute to his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John following her death aged 73. The 68-year-old said they would be "together again soon" as he praised the legendary actress. Olivia - who played iconic character Sandra Dee in the 1978 film - died following a 30-year...
Looking back at Olivia Newton-John's iconic moments
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the ’70s and charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie “Grease,” has died, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
John Travolta Shares Sweet Tribute To Late ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: “You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better”
John Travolta took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John, who passed away this morning. Her family confirmed to TMZ this afternoon that she had passed away peacefully at her Southern California ranch at the age of 73, after a decades-long battle with breast cancer. Of course, her iconic role as Sandy in Grease alongside John Travolta in 1978 catapulted her to superstardom and put her on the map, with a number of hit songs […] The post John Travolta Shares Sweet Tribute To Late ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: “You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dolly Parton pays tribute to ‘special friend’ Olivia Newton-John after her death at age 73
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John after her death at the age of 73.News of Newton-John’s passing was announced by her husband, John Easterling, on Monday (8 August).He shared a statement that read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”The Grease star had been dealing with breast cancer for several years, and according to her niece Tottie Goldsmith, she “struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days.Since then,...
Olivia Newton-John Will Have a State Funeral in Australia to Celebrate Her 'Amazing Contributions'
Olivia Newton-John will be honored by Australia following her death on Monday at age 73. The Grease star's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, recently spoke with Australia's A Current Affair news program and revealed that Newton-John's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation and that they plan on accepting the gracious honor.
Olivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest moments
Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73. Here the Independent looks back at her greatest moments.Newton-John released first solo album, If Not for You, in 1971, featuring songs by Bob Dylan.In 1974, she represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest, with Long Live Love, coming fourth to ABBA, who won with Waterloo.Her career hit new heights in 1978, when she starred alongside John Travolta in the film adaptation of the musical Grease, which was the biggest film of the year. Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John dies aged 73
Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ Star & Pop Singer, Dead at 73
Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73. The Australian singer and actress was known for her role in “Grease,” starring alongside John Travolta, as well as singing chart-topping hits such as “Physical,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “You’re the One That I Want.” Newton-John’s husband John Easterling, confirmed the news on Monday on Facebook: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” He added, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her...
Remembering Olivia Newton-John’s 10 Best Country Hits
Olivia Newton-John's heartfelt mix of country and pop took the music industry by storm in the mid-1970s. The multi-talented artist died Monday (Aug. 8) at the age of 73, leaving behind an impressive list of hits that connected with fans of all ages. Before she became a true pop sensation...
'Grease' co-stars, friends and fans pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Hollywood icons joined fans worldwide to mourn the loss of Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer and "Grease" star, who died Monday at her ranch in Southern California at age 73.
Church bells chime in musical tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Church bells in the Netherlands chimed the tune of "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from the movie "Grease" as a tribute to late actress Olivia Newton-John, who died this week at 73.
Details emerge about Olivia Newton-John's funeral
Newton-John died on Aug. 8 at the age of 73, following a battle with cancer.
