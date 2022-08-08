Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
Related
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Illegal dumping site concerns residents in San Juan
An illegal dump site in San Juan is raising concerns among residents. The trash is nestled on the side of Earling Road between Caesar Chavez and Raul Longoria. Clarisia Aguirre has been working at a nearby business for more than a decade. She believes part of the problem, outside of people committing a criminal offense, is the vacant lot between the canal and the side of the road.
Improvements to be made to Los Tomates bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Tomates Land Port of Entry will undergo a large-scale infrastructure improvement project. Customs and Border Protection personnel at the Los Tomates Land Port of Entry, better known as the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville typically process an average of 3,035 vehicles per day, including 655 trucks. Due to the […]
tpr.org
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
Palmview officers buy AC for wheelchair bound resident
(ValleyCentral) – Sometimes a small gesture can mean so much to someone. Two Palmview police officers on patrol noticed a woman sitting in a wheelchair in her home in the blistering South Texas heat. According to a Palmview PD Facebook post, Sgt. Cordero and Officer Torres-Garza spent their own money and time to buy the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hidalgo County issues disaster declaration due to drought
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a disaster declaration in response to the regional drought. The declaration is effective immediately and will remain in effect for seven days, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. “We are all aware of the dangerously dry conditions in Hidalgo County and […]
KRGV
Citing ‘exceptional’ drought conditions, Hidalgo County judge signs disaster declaration
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster declaration related to the regional drought, the county announced Thursday. The declaration goes into effect immediately and allows the county and cities to be reimbursed by state and federal agencies for costs associated with the drought. The county...
KRGV
More drive-thru tax offices needed to meet demand, Hidalgo County tax assessor says
More drive-thru tax offices are needed in Hidalgo County as there is only one in Weslaco to service thousand of taxpayers. Cameron County currently has six drive-thru tax offices with 22 lanes to help service residents. Hidalgo County Tax Assessor Collector Pablo Paul Villareal Jr. said hopes to see that...
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Edinburg liquor store expands to Laguna Vista
(Courtesy photo by Dianna L. Harvill) Laguna Vista, along with the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce, welcomed a new business to their city on Friday, July 29. The ribbon cutting for Johnny’s Liquor Cabinet occurred at 1 P.M. that afternoon. The Laguna Vista location is their second location,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drunk driver goes airborne, lands on parked cars
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver who lost control of a vehicle went airborne and struck multiple cars at a business. At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, a woman driving southbound on 1924 N. Val Verde Road in Edinburg lost control of her vehicle, the Department of Public Safety said. A preliminary investigation of the crash […]
DPS: One dead, two airlifted after crash north of Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left a woman dead, and two others hospitalized. The crash occurred at approximately 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday near FM 1015 north of Mile 11, north of Weslaco, a press release by DPS stated. A preliminary investigation revealed a green Chrysler […]
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
Cameron County judge signs declaration of disaster
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In accordance with drought conditions confirmed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Cameron County is declared an area of disaster, stated County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. in a press release. The declaration comes as a response to the emergency drought conditions and its significant threats to life, health and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRGV
STC partnering up with Metro McAllen for new transit academy
In an effort to reduce the shortage of bus drivers, South Texas College is teaming up with Metro McAllen for a transit academy. “This program was established due to the need and high demand for these high paying jobs, and most importantly to address the needs of the community,” STC President Ricardo Solis said.
Patient information leaked due to Valley Baptist Medical Center security breach
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville and Harlingen announced it is reviewing an internal investigation regarding a data security incident that involved personal information about patients. According to a news release from the hospital, the incident involves the personal information of certain Texas residents. As part of an ongoing investigation, it […]
Edinburg: Man found dead in backyard, investigation underway
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the backyard of a residence. According to a media release from the City of Edinburg, officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Thursday to the 1400 block of N. 14th Place in reference to a man found unresponsive. Officers arrived […]
KRGV
New locks part of added safety measures at Weslaco ISD
New locks are being installed in classrooms at the Weslaco Independent School District as an added safety measure for the new school year. It's just one of many increasing security in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered school districts statewide to make sure their exterior...
Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in McAllen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A motorcyclist is deceased after colliding with an SUV Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:00 pm, officers responded to the 1500 block of south 10th street in McAllen, near Frontage, in reference to an accident between a motorcycle and an SUV, according to police. Officials say the motorcyclist was thrown off his […]
KRGV
Armed security guards to be added to each campus at La Feria ISD
The La Feria Independent School District on Friday voted to hire armed security guards for all of the district's campuses. It's the first time the district will have armed security. The decision is an effort by the school district to shorten response time in case of an emergency. "Even though...
KRGV
McAllen church accused of copyright violations following unauthorized production of "Hamilton"
The fallout for a McAllen church continues after it was accused of breaking copyright laws to promote anti-LGBTQ views for an unauthorized production of the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter and mentioned legal action against The Door McAllen. The church altered several lines of...
KRGV
Back-to-school drive-thru event to be held in Weslaco
A Weslaco business is working to help send students back to school in style with a drive-thru party. Karla Saenz, manager at Advanced Urgent Care, says what started out as a small event has grown, even gaining popularity outside of the country. “It can be for anyone," Saenz said. "They...
Comments / 0