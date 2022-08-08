Read full article on original website
Richard Strauss: U.S. Marine Corps veteran was gifted mechanic, avid reader
Richard Leo Strauss, 76, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Mill Creek, WA, in the arms of his beloved family. He was born in Yuba City, CA, on June 22, 1946 to Ada Lavene Young and Nathan A. Strauss. Richard was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps,...
Edmonds School Board approves 2022-23 budget, addresses rumors about critical race theory
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Aug. 9 meeting held a second reading of and approved the district’s 2022-23 school year budget. A breakdown of the new budget was given at the board’s July 12 meeting, with total planned expenditures for the upcoming year being roughly $397 million. The budget includes roughly $3.3 million for the Associated Student Body fund, $52 million for the capital projects fund and $3.8 million for the transportation vehicle fund. The district also plans to purchase seven new wheelchair buses and six small buses before the beginning of the school year.
Deadline extended to Aug. 19 for Arts of the Terrace juried show entries
The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is looking for artist submissions, and has extended the submission deadline to Aug. 19. Eligible items include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available. This is the 42nd year for the...
North Puget Sound Small Business Summit in Lynnwood Oct. 26
The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County is sponsoring a North Puget Sound Small Business Summit Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries representing businesses across the North Puget Sound region for a day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall and networking.
Emerald City Harley-Davidson hosting Aug. 13 fundraiser for mental health research
Lynnwood’s Emerald City Harley-Davidson is hosting a fundraiser to benefit mental health research and suicide prevention. Into the Light 2022 will be held from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. A silent auction will be held throughout the day, with a live auction for larger-ticket items in the evening. There will also be a 50/50 raffle where the winner will receive 50% of all raffle proceeds.
Job hunting? YWCA offers appointments for free Working Wardrobe
Get ready for an interview or update your wardrobe for your job with free clothing from YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish Working Wardrobe. The organization ofers a large selection of high-quality apparel from sizes XS-5X, and volunteers will assist you in selecting outfits from gently-used clothing to stylishly create your own working wardrobe that fits your needs.
Walter Kalb: Known for his sharp wit, he was a loving father and devoted husband
Walt, loving father of two sons and devoted husband to the late Stacie Ann Donohue-Kalb, has passed away after a lifetime of coping with Crohn’s Disease. Walt, who died in an Everett hospital on July 26, 2022, joins deeply loved Stacie; the two were married in 1987. Walt was...
Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 31-Aug. 6, 2022
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run. 17600 block Highway 99: A second-degree theft was reported. 188th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run. 18400 block Highway 99: Two subjects were arrested for criminal trespassing. 19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police...
Under the weather: The warmth continues as we march through August
It’s a sobering thought to think that August is already almost halfway over. With all the heat we’ve had lately, it honestly feels like it’s been summer forever. Believe it or not, we’ve actually passed the climatological peak of temperatures for the summer. Take a look at the graphic below.
I-5 seismic project will reduce Maple Road near Lynnwood to one lane Aug. 12-13
People who use Maple Road to cross over northbound Interstate 5 near Lynnwood should plan for delays during the daytime Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce the roadway to one lane, controlled by flaggers, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The closure is for work on a project to help the bridge stand up to a major earthquake.
Southbound I-5 work in Seattle will close left lanes, ramps starting Friday, Aug. 12
People driving through Seattle on southbound Interstate 5 should plan for lane and ramp closures starting at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The closures will last all weekend and wrap up by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. Two lanes of southbound I-5 will be open while contractor crews working...
House fire in Lynnwood not caused by Tesla batteries, South County Fire says
South County Fire is still investigating the cause of a house fire near the 2900 block of 208th Place Southwest in Lynnwood Sunday. According to South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes, the fire crew could see a thick column of smoke rising from the two-story structure from over two miles away.
