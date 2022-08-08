Read full article on original website
CBS 46
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
CBS 46
Nibbles of metro Atlanta restaurant news | Aug. 12, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here’s the latest roundup of restaurant news from around the metro Atlanta area:. Shake Shack has opened its 7th Atlanta location at Lenox Square. The new location will feature all the classics including ShackBurger®, Chicken Shack, crinkle-cut fries and handspun shakes plus the current line-up of limited-time offerings including the Bourbon Bacon Cheddar menu, seasonal shakes and lemonades.
CBS 46
Tree branch falls on car with man inside
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man in southwest Atlanta did not have a happy birthday. A tree branch fell on his car while he was inside it. The branch dented the car’s roof and cracked its windshield. The man told CBS 46 that he was waiting for the rain...
CBS 46
Ferrari to open lifestyle store in Lenox Square
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ferrari must really be taking its F1 troubles to heart; it’s opening a lifestyle and fashion store in the Lenox Square mall. The store will be the third Ferrari boutique in the United States, following locations in Los Angeles and Miami. Ferrari’s new boutique will be 2,760 square feet in size and feature the store concept the iconic car brand debuted in 2021. The carmaker hopes that the store will help the brand maintain its relevance into the coming decades, calling Atlanta a “dynamic, vibrant city.”
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta doctors rally against city council plans for a detention center
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The fate of Atlanta’s detention center may be decided next week. But metro Atlanta healthcare workers are condemning the current proposal to lease it out to the sheriff’s office. About 300 medical professionals signed a letter urging Atlanta City Council to reconsider its proposal...
CBS 46
Residents rally to stay in apartment complex amid mass eviction
DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) - Tenants of a Decatur apartment complex that face mass eviction are continuing to fight for help from DeKalb County elected leaders. It’s not the first time the tenants rallied and it likely won’t be the last if you ask them. The situation for families living at the Forest at Columbia seems more urgent than before.
CBS 46
Crews tear down Aunt Fanny’s Cabin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews tore down the historic Aunt Fanny’s Cabin this morning. This comes after months of back-and-forth in an effort to move the cabin to Carroll County. Ultimately, Smyrna City Council voted last night to tear it down. The Smyrna City Council had sold it to Jim and Tonnie Lane earlier this year.
CBS 46
Tree brings down power lines, closes Valley View Road in Dunwoody
DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunwoody Police Department is reporting a tree down that is blocking the roadway on Valley View Road near Ashford Club Drive. They say the tree has brought down power lines as well. Georgia Power is currently on the scene, however, officials say it could be...
CBS 46
Child with autism hit by train in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a child with autism was hit by a train Thursday evening. Emergency crews responded to Melvin Drive SW. east of Kimberly Road. “The child is alert, conscious, and breathing. The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries and lacerations to the arm and back...
CBS 46
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If Oxtail Lo Mein, Braised Lamb Shank, and Tamarind Wings speak to the soul then look no further than Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge. The Black-owned restaurant has been bringing the flavors of the Caribbean to Atlanta since 2021 and as its owners, Chef Scotley Innis and Aliya Huey, will tell you... it’s more than just the food, but the experience that will have you coming back for more.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
CBS 46
Silver Skillet Restaurant helps bring billions of dollars to Ga. through films
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With time comes change, but if you cross over the connector and head down 14th Street toward West Midtown, you will find one place that hasn’t changed in decades - it’s The Silver Skillet Restaurant. If you grab a seat in one of the...
CBS 46
Atlanta neighbors frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors in Midtown are frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic concerts at the Fox Theatre. “It turns into absolute debauchery for two, four and five days at a time,” said Deford Smith, who lives near the Fox Theatre. Smith said a select group...
CBS 46
BeREGGAE returns to Piedmont Park Aug. 12-14
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 9th annual BeREGGAE festival will return to Piedmont Park Aug 12-14. This year’s festival will be headlined by Jamaican dancehall artist Wayne Wonder and Atlanta legend CeeLo Green, among others. Wayne Wonder is best known for his 2003 hit “No Letting Go,” which peaked...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta’s famous film and TV landmarks
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For years, Georgians have had a front-row seat to the making of major blockbuster films and TV shows like Respect, Spiderman, and Black Panther. Because of the tax credits, proximity to an international airport, and variety of backdrops from city to suburbs, Atlanta has been able to draw movie and TV productions from around the world.
CBS 46
More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Georgia film production impacts food industry
Better Call Harry: Their toddler needed help. The ambulance bill was $2,438. Ella was transported by American Medical Response (AMR) to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite, where she received oxygen and was later discharged from its emergency room. The Hawkins’ expected an ambulance bill in the hundreds of dollars but was shocked by the final $2,438 tab.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Where the movie stars dine out in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We hit the road on this week’s Restaurant Report Card looking for spots where the stars come out at night. Our first stop, the legendary Gunshow in Glenwood Park. This popular spot on Atlanta’s east side next to the BeltLine is a go-to for movie stars.
CBS 46
Atlanta records its 100th homicide in 2022, one week ahead of last year’s pace
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The city of Atlanta has officially recorded its 100th homicide for the year, approximately a week ahead of last year’s pace. The city’s most recent crime report ended the week of August 6. Since that report was issued, five homicides have been reported. Four people were killed in separate incidents on Sunday, with the latest officially recorded homicide on Wednesday when, according to the Atlanta police department, a woman was found dead on McWilliams Road in southeast Atlanta.
