Teranga Academy refugee students have first ever ‘sorting ceremony’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Earlier today, eager students at Teranga Academy found out what houses they are going to be in at their sorting ceremony!. Each of the kids are placed into four houses for small group activities and competitions throughout the school year. The houses are based on Harry Potter names:...
WKU Fan Fest brings excitement for sports fans
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Topper Fans, the countdown is finally over! Fan Fest is officially back Saturday!. After taking a three-year hiatus due to COVID, Fan Fest is returning from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow on South Lawn on WKU’s campus. Fans will have the chance to meet...
Russellville Schools announce revised COVID rules
The Russellville School System is communicating COVID-19 updates and additional steps our district is taking beginning Aug. 10,. Our district has been committed to taking the necessary steps to protect our students and staff during the pandemic and successfully did so during the 2021-2022 school year. As we proceed into the new school year, Russellville Independent Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of all of our Panthers. Here is some information you may find useful as we begin:..
Kids check out indoor slide, Lego bulldog at Rich Pond’s first day of school
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- The first day of school is looking a little bit different for Rich Pond Elementary students this year…. “It’s kinda like man this is real. It became a reality that we’re in our new building and to see the excitement on the kids face’s it was just a good morning,” said principal Derick Marr.
WCSO welcomes new employees, including school resource officers partnering with BGISD
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Friday morning, 10 new Warren County Sheriff’s Office employees were sworn in by Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. WCSO stated they are welcoming school resource officers Rebecca Robbins and Dominic Ossello, patrol deputies Andrew Clements, Drake Bishop and Clint Bushong and court security officers Barry Harris, Cody Axton, Doug Lehring and Dave Coldwell, as well as CSO Richard Kirby, who has served the sheriff’s office before as both a patrol deputy and a CSO before he retired in 2020.
Sunrise Spotlight – Blockbusters at the Ballpark
On today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight brought to you by German American Bank, we sit down with Joshua Smith live in studio to hear about what movie we can expect to see at Bowling Green Ballpark this year for Blockbusters at the Ballpark. For more information, click here.
11-year-old creates business, fights autism stigma
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-“Hello. My name is JW Hardin.”. JW was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at age four. “He was actually not able to hold a conversation at that time. He could say a couple of words, but he could not answer an open ended question,” said JW’s mom Amy Hardin.
Cattle disease detected in Ky.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
Throwback Thursday – Ken Fleenor, Brigadier General and Vietnam Prisoner-of-War
Bowling Green’s Aviation Heritage Park is growing. Dedicated to telling stories of southern Kentucky aviators and their aircraft, this week we posthumously visit the United States Air Force Vietnam War-era story of Bowling Green native and WKU alumni, Brig. General Kenneth Fleenor. Born in October 1939 in Bowling Green,...
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try
Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
Feel Good Friday – Sky Arts Film Festival
Filmmakers: an exciting event coming to Bowling Green just for you!. In today’s Feel Good Friday, we sit down with Andrew Swanson live in studio to hear about the Sky Arts Film Festival happening at The Capitol. For more informationm click here.
Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO comments on new future location in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bluegrass Supply Chain has invested 25 million dollars in a new facility here in Bowling Green. This will be their second location here in town where they will offer 110 full-time jobs from supervisors to forklift drivers. Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO John Higgins said this new facility is looking to be completed in the next 18 months and is excited for the economic impact it will have on the area.
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
Marshalls to open store in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
Warren County homeowners react to new bus stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Imagine looking out your window to see children hanging out in your yard. That’s what one Bowling Green woman woke up to this week. Valarie Phelps has lived in her cul-de-sac off of Louisville Road for the last 12 years. Since she moved there,...
KSP conducting murder investigation in Logan County
LEWISBURG, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating a death in Logan County. On Thursday, Aug. 11 shortly before 11 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP Post 3 to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg area after responding to Deer Lick Road and finding a man dead near his residence.
Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
Butler County Teacher Arrested
A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
As industrial boom continues in Hardin County, more businesses aim to call it home
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As work begins on Ford's Blue Oval SK plant in Glendale, the opportunity to bring business to Hardin County is getting attractive. Due to the location of the county on the state's map, and the addition of the battery plant, industry leaders believe Elizabethtown is an ideal spot for growth.
