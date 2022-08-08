The easiest way to repair a ceiling with water damage is to summon a pro, but that is certainly costly and it may not even be necessary. If the leak is small and the collateral damage is minimal to moderate, a DIY approach may be all that is needed. Either way, it is imperative to address the problem as soon as possible to avoid an escalation of it. Beyond the aesthetic imperfections, structural issues and mold or mildew infestation are potential outcomes of ignoring a leak. First things first: Determine the source and severity of the damage. Establishing the origin may be easier said than done, however, as water is apt to flow some distance away from the source, per Roto-Rooter.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO