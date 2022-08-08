ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

'We Turned a Home Depot Shed Into a Tiny House and Sold it for $275,000'

In August 2017, we were "keeping up with the Joneses." We had a new car and a house in Cumming, Georgia and were living well above our means. Then we had our son and shortly afterwards our A/C broke and we couldn't afford to fix it. So, we borrowed some money from my husband Nick's parents. We have since paid them back, but it was a very eye opening experience for us. We realized something had to change.
CUMMING, GA
thespruce.com

7 Basement Ideas on a Budget

An important part of improving or finishing your basement is staying within budget. Whether it's for the basement flooring, ceiling, walls, or staircase, control the costs with these basement ideas on a budget. Stain or Paint the Concrete Floor. If the basement floor is concrete, a common approach is to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
Family Handyman

What Is a Wet Room Bathroom?

If you’re a fan of spacious open concept kitchens and dining rooms, consider incorporating the same aesthetic into your bathroom. A wet room bathroom essentially blends the shower and bathroom into a single space, combining the convenient, watertight construction of a shower with the sophisticated feel of an open concept floor plan.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

A $34 Million Connecticut Mega-Mansion With a 30-Car Garage Just Hit the Market

Click here to read the full article. Connecticut may be the Land of Steady Habits, but it’s also the country of luxury proclivities. Witness a newly listed Greenwich mega-mansion: Positioned on a lush 19-acre lot, the jaw-dropping abode spans 17,878 square feet and features 10 bedrooms and 14.5 baths. Even more impressively, it has a lower-level garage with the capacity to house up to a whopping 30 cars—a coveted feature for serious collectors, especially in a state that buys as many luxury cars as Connecticut.  Tucked behind stately gates, the prominent dwelling was custom built in 2009 and has been listed by...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofing#Energy Efficiency#Business Industry#Linus Business
yankodesign.com

These magnetic lamps combine to form beautiful lighting sculptures

Everyone needs light, especially when the day gets dark. Lighting, however, doesn’t need to be plain or boring, serving a functional need and nothing else. Lamps offer the opportunity to make a visual statement in a room, to give more than just light but also life. They can be as elaborate as an elegant chandelier or as simple as a minimalist desk lamp. Some can even be both, switching between simple and complex in just a few seconds. This concept design for a modular set of three lamps try to offer that kind of flexibility, delivering a simple yet beautiful desk lamp when needed and a piece of sculptural art when wanted, all without dealing with messy wires, screws, or adhesives.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BobVila

Linoleum vs. Vinyl Flooring: What’s the Difference?

Linoleum and vinyl are both popular flooring options for kitchens and bathrooms because they’re durable, water-resistant, and easy to clean. Each of these materials are relatively inexpensive when compared with tile or hardwood. Because both are sold in sheet form, they’re often confused for one another. However, there are some major differences between vinyl and linoleum.
INTERIOR DESIGN
natureworldnews.com

How To Choose Wooden Window Blinds For Your Home

Who doesn't want their rooms to look sophisticated?. If you are thinking of luxurious-looking rooms, start with the window treatments! Wondering why?. You'll know once your windows are done right. Windows add to the charm of any room's overall décor. However, choosing the appropriate window treatment to suit your requirements the best is a tricky affair altogether. Plus, you have got to think about your privacy too.
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

What Is An A-Frame Roof?

An A-frame roof has two steeply sloped sides that meet at a peak. Its shape resembles the letter “A,” where it gets its name. Cabins are the typical type of home featuring A-frame roofs, but designers also use them on ultramodern architecture. These roofs have many advantages, including weather resistance and affordability.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
homedit.com

Vertical Siding: The Newest Exterior Trend

Vertical siding has been on the rise in recent years, drawing the attention of builders and homeowners alike. As versatile as it is stylish, it’s able to meet the needs of the farmhouse fan all the way down to the contemporary remodel. Likewise, it offers varied options in material, color and design. Turning traditional siding on its head, vertical siding is a must have for homeowners searching for a distinct curb appeal.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

The Easiest Way To Fix A Ceiling With Water Damage

The easiest way to repair a ceiling with water damage is to summon a pro, but that is certainly costly and it may not even be necessary. If the leak is small and the collateral damage is minimal to moderate, a DIY approach may be all that is needed. Either way, it is imperative to address the problem as soon as possible to avoid an escalation of it. Beyond the aesthetic imperfections, structural issues and mold or mildew infestation are potential outcomes of ignoring a leak. First things first: Determine the source and severity of the damage. Establishing the origin may be easier said than done, however, as water is apt to flow some distance away from the source, per Roto-Rooter.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy