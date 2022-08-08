Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
11-year-old creates business, fights autism stigma
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-“Hello. My name is JW Hardin.”. JW was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at age four. “He was actually not able to hold a conversation at that time. He could say a couple of words, but he could not answer an open ended question,” said JW’s mom Amy Hardin.
wnky.com
Monarch butterflies facing extinction
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Just this year, migratory monarch butterflies made the endangered species list, after almost 2 decades of researchers advocating for that warning label. It’s a blow conservationists say is a huge setback in the environmental food chain. “Without them, we do not have a full...
wnky.com
Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO comments on new future location in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bluegrass Supply Chain has invested 25 million dollars in a new facility here in Bowling Green. This will be their second location here in town where they will offer 110 full-time jobs from supervisors to forklift drivers. Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO John Higgins said this new facility is looking to be completed in the next 18 months and is excited for the economic impact it will have on the area.
wnky.com
Warren County homeowners react to new bus stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Imagine looking out your window to see children hanging out in your yard. That’s what one Bowling Green woman woke up to this week. Valarie Phelps has lived in her cul-de-sac off of Louisville Road for the last 12 years. Since she moved there,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Marshalls to open store in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
wnky.com
WKU Fan Fest brings excitement for sports fans
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Topper Fans, the countdown is finally over! Fan Fest is officially back Saturday!. After taking a three-year hiatus due to COVID, Fan Fest is returning from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow on South Lawn on WKU’s campus. Fans will have the chance to meet...
wnky.com
Teranga Academy refugee students have first ever ‘sorting ceremony’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Earlier today, eager students at Teranga Academy found out what houses they are going to be in at their sorting ceremony!. Each of the kids are placed into four houses for small group activities and competitions throughout the school year. The houses are based on Harry Potter names:...
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday – Ken Fleenor, Brigadier General and Vietnam Prisoner-of-War
Bowling Green’s Aviation Heritage Park is growing. Dedicated to telling stories of southern Kentucky aviators and their aircraft, this week we posthumously visit the United States Air Force Vietnam War-era story of Bowling Green native and WKU alumni, Brig. General Kenneth Fleenor. Born in October 1939 in Bowling Green,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
WCSO to increase law enforcement presence on school bus routes
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Many students across south central Kentucky have day one of the new school year in the books. And today served as a great reminder of what to expect on the roads as kids head back to the classroom. Local law enforcement agencies are reminding all...
wnky.com
KSP conducting murder investigation in Logan County
LEWISBURG, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating a death in Logan County. On Thursday, Aug. 11 shortly before 11 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP Post 3 to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg area after responding to Deer Lick Road and finding a man dead near his residence.
Comments / 0