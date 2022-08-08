ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

11-year-old creates business, fights autism stigma

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-“Hello. My name is JW Hardin.”. JW was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at age four. “He was actually not able to hold a conversation at that time. He could say a couple of words, but he could not answer an open ended question,” said JW’s mom Amy Hardin.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Monarch butterflies facing extinction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Just this year, migratory monarch butterflies made the endangered species list, after almost 2 decades of researchers advocating for that warning label. It’s a blow conservationists say is a huge setback in the environmental food chain. “Without them, we do not have a full...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO comments on new future location in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bluegrass Supply Chain has invested 25 million dollars in a new facility here in Bowling Green. This will be their second location here in town where they will offer 110 full-time jobs from supervisors to forklift drivers. Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO John Higgins said this new facility is looking to be completed in the next 18 months and is excited for the economic impact it will have on the area.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Warren County homeowners react to new bus stops

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Imagine looking out your window to see children hanging out in your yard. That’s what one Bowling Green woman woke up to this week. Valarie Phelps has lived in her cul-de-sac off of Louisville Road for the last 12 years. Since she moved there,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Marshalls to open store in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

WKU Fan Fest brings excitement for sports fans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Topper Fans, the countdown is finally over! Fan Fest is officially back Saturday!. After taking a three-year hiatus due to COVID, Fan Fest is returning from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow on South Lawn on WKU’s campus. Fans will have the chance to meet...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

KSP conducting murder investigation in Logan County

LEWISBURG, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating a death in Logan County. On Thursday, Aug. 11 shortly before 11 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP Post 3 to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg area after responding to Deer Lick Road and finding a man dead near his residence.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

