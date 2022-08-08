Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBKO
Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
WBKO
Robotic-assisted knee surgery advances teachers life in Southern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Imagine a surgeon in the operating room with help from a robot. Dr. Christopher Patton, MD, is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist that practices at TriStar Greenview. He says, “I control the robot arm, and I use that saw to make very precise cuts.”. Well,...
wnky.com
11-year-old creates business, fights autism stigma
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-“Hello. My name is JW Hardin.”. JW was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at age four. “He was actually not able to hold a conversation at that time. He could say a couple of words, but he could not answer an open ended question,” said JW’s mom Amy Hardin.
wcluradio.com
Watson pours in on perspective as manager at Glasgow Water Company
GLASGOW — Joe Watson grew up with a firm grasp on hard work as the son of an Adair County plumber. That same white knuckling grasp provided the foundation for an engineering career and his latest promotion at the Glasgow Water Company. Watson took over leadership at the GWC...
clarksvillenow.com
KC and the Sunshine Band coming to free Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Join thousands of visitors in downtown Hopkinsville this month for the sixth annual Summer Salute festival, which will feature a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. The two-day live entertainment music festival, which includes a Kids Zone for children, plus food and merchant...
wnky.com
WKU Fan Fest brings excitement for sports fans
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Topper Fans, the countdown is finally over! Fan Fest is officially back Saturday!. After taking a three-year hiatus due to COVID, Fan Fest is returning from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow on South Lawn on WKU’s campus. Fans will have the chance to meet...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try
Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
rewind943.com
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
Hoptown Chronicle
Motown group returning to Hopkinsville for museum fundraiser
Motown Sounds of Touch will play Saturday, Sept. 17, at the War Memorial Building in a fundraiser for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. Tickets, $50 per person, are available at the Pennyroyal Area Museum, 217 E. Ninth St. The group — from Dayton, Ohio — is known for its...
wnky.com
Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO comments on new future location in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bluegrass Supply Chain has invested 25 million dollars in a new facility here in Bowling Green. This will be their second location here in town where they will offer 110 full-time jobs from supervisors to forklift drivers. Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO John Higgins said this new facility is looking to be completed in the next 18 months and is excited for the economic impact it will have on the area.
KFVS12
Cattle disease detected in Ky.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday – Ken Fleenor, Brigadier General and Vietnam Prisoner-of-War
Bowling Green’s Aviation Heritage Park is growing. Dedicated to telling stories of southern Kentucky aviators and their aircraft, this week we posthumously visit the United States Air Force Vietnam War-era story of Bowling Green native and WKU alumni, Brig. General Kenneth Fleenor. Born in October 1939 in Bowling Green,...
WBKO
Rich Pond Elementary students ‘slide’ into the new year in a new building
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was the first day of school for many districts around the state including Warren County Schools. Warren County students were sliding into the new year as 830 students at Rich Pond Elementary walked through the doors to a new building this morning. “It became...
wnky.com
Warren County homeowners react to new bus stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Imagine looking out your window to see children hanging out in your yard. That’s what one Bowling Green woman woke up to this week. Valarie Phelps has lived in her cul-de-sac off of Louisville Road for the last 12 years. Since she moved there,...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
wnky.com
Marshalls to open store in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
rewind943.com
Meet employers from 34 companies at Mega Job Fair
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Are you ready to get back to work, but you don’t know where to start? Are you looking for a better job, with better pay or benefits? You can find all of that at the third Mega Job Fair. Brought to you by...
wnky.com
New roundabout opens near Westen Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The new roundabout near Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue is complete. The City of Bowling Green stated all barriers have been removed, just in time for the new school year.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
