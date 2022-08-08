This incredible performance car may have laid the road for nearly every sports car we know and love today. The 1920s were a crazy time for automotive production, much like our own time, because of the highly fluctuating economy and emergence of new technology. While the late ‘20s were known mostly for the great depression, the earlier days of the decades were marked by the great financial growth which came with the end of the First World War. This led to a lot of highly coveted vehicles being produced with some of the best performance and luxury features available at the time. Clearly the 1920s were a wild time for the automotive industry and this particular vehicle is a great example of that.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO