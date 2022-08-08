Read full article on original website
TEASED: Bentley Mulliner Batur Previews Brand's New Design Language
The Bentley Bacalar signified the start of a new era for the Crewe-based ultra-luxury brand - a return to coachbuilt excellence and a step up into a higher echelon of bespoke vehicle manufacturing. But the Bacalar is done and dusted, and so Bentley's Mulliner division must turn its focus to something new.
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
Stunning Wildcat Convertible Selling on Bring A Trailer
As the name suggests, this car isn't for the faint of heart. The 1960s were known for many things, particularly within the automotive industry, but one of the most obvious things was the focus on muscular styling. Cars like the 1964 Pontiac GTO made their name by taking the industry by the horns and riding the passion for speed and risk held by the youth of America. We typically call vehicles like these muscle cars, but some cars prefer a different moniker despite similar performance and styling. Extremely prevalent with this particular convertible, class and luxury elements go a long way in the classic collector market.
After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More
Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
fordauthority.com
Ford Kuga, Focus Gain New Rooftop Tent In Europe
As the popularity of outdoor lifestyle-related parts and accessories continues to grow, so does Ford’s catalog of those very same offerings. That list now includes the Ford Kuga and Focus, which have gained a new rooftop tent offering in Europe, just a few weeks after the automaker gave the green light to Ford Mustang Mach-E owners to carry accessories on the EV crossover’s roof in that same region, as well as on the heels of an entirely new lineup of goods for the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger and Everest.
1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Is A Vintage Roadster With Sports Car Roots
This incredible performance car may have laid the road for nearly every sports car we know and love today. The 1920s were a crazy time for automotive production, much like our own time, because of the highly fluctuating economy and emergence of new technology. While the late ‘20s were known mostly for the great depression, the earlier days of the decades were marked by the great financial growth which came with the end of the First World War. This led to a lot of highly coveted vehicles being produced with some of the best performance and luxury features available at the time. Clearly the 1920s were a wild time for the automotive industry and this particular vehicle is a great example of that.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford Bronco Fans Will Love, Pay Big Bucks for '60s-Throwback 2023 Heritage Editions
Ford has announced a new series of special-edition Broncos with many design cues reminiscent of the classic from 1966, the year of the SUV's original debut. Only 1966 units of each Heritage limited-edition model will be built, and they're sure to meet with an enthusiastic reception. Bronco Sport Heritage Editions...
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
Bentley Celebrates 20 Years In China With Four Special Mulliner Cars
Bentley is over a century old, but its presence in China is much younger. The luxury automaker is celebrating 20 years in the Asian country, and it's doing so by launching four limited-edition Mulliner models. Bentley will produce 80 in total – 20 of each, with Mulliner creating unique specifications for each model that are based on famous London locations.
insideevs.com
The Gin X Hybrid Offers E-Bike Features At Standard Bike Prices
A commuter or cargo e-bike is likely your best option if you want a nice electric bicycle that won't break the bank and can handle both city streets and hilly terrain. Indeed, there are several e-bikes like this from large and small manufacturers that arefit all sorts of budgets. The new Gin X hybrid e-bike is a great example of a no-frills, urban-focused e-bike that packs pretty impressive value.
Meyers Manx Dune Buggy Revived, New Toyota Overtrail Off-Roader, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crazy Aeros: Cold Start
The alarms have rung, and the coffee's percolating, so it's time to start your day off the right way with Cold Start, your one-stop recap of the most important news from the last day. It was a slow Monday for most, with highlights coming from Ford's aid of Kentucky flood victims and 7,500 new jobs from the newest automaker to hit America, VinFast. We found out that driving on a race track is healthier for you than hitting the gym, too.
Watch YouTuber’s four-cylinder engine that weighs 3 pounds function perfectly
A DIY kit lets you assemble a miniature flathead engine. The kit carries the tiniest of details needed for the design. When done right, it can produce 17.5cc displacement. Youtuber JohnnyQ90 has brought us some interesting videos in the past. This time around, he shows us how to assemble a tiny four-cylinder engine and spring it into action and pump out just a little over one unit cubic inch of displacement after fueling it with gasoline.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
Ars Technica
Almost every Ferrari sold since 2005 is being recalled
Spare a thought for Ferrari. Not its F1 team, repeatedly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory as rival Red Bull romps away with the championships, but the road car division, which is in the process of recalling nearly every car it has sold since 2005. The problem is the...
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage Editions Are Almost Gratuitously Retro
The Bronco name is redolent of history and nostalgia, but when this iconic brand was rebooted for the 2021 model year—first as the Ford Escape-based Bronco Sport compact crossover, then later as proper 4x4 SUV foil for the Jeep Wrangler, with two or four removable doors and open-top options—the styling of both variants served up a modern interpretation of the OG Bronco design cues. Two model years in, the 2023 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport lineups seek to strengthen their already overt visual ties to the first-gen Bronco with new retro Heritage edition packages.
WATCH: 23XI Racing unveils latest Jordan Brand car design based on iconic sneaker
23XI Racing has done it again, as this morning they released another Jordan Brand shoe inspired paint scheme for the the No. 45 car. The look will debut this Sunday at Richmond Raceway in the Federated Auto Parts 400, and will feature a paint job inspired by one of the most iconic Jordan Brand color ways and sneakers of all time, the “Concord” 11.
The best thermal imaging binoculars in 2022
The best thermal imaging binoculars let you spot wildlife and people in darkness or camouflaged using their heat signature
