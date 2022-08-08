Read full article on original website
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Blues Week 2022 officially kicked off Thursday morning
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s move-in day at Mississippi University for Women. Blues Week 2022 officially kicked off Thursday morning. It’s a week long campus event for students to reconnect and for new students to learn about what the university offers including some new programs. Events are...
Columbus Municipal School District could have interim Superintendent
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District could have an interim leader as early as Thursday evening. A special called meeting with the board of trustees is scheduled for six o’clock tonight. Former Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat resigned on Tuesday, just before the board was set...
Community raises nearly $10K for beloved Starkville Café waitress after fire destroyed her home
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Café has been a landmark downtown for years. And not just for their pancakes and scrambled eggs. Meet Shirley Powell. She’s been a waitress at Starkville Café for 22 years. “I love my customers, I love the atmosphere here and I...
Clay County officials continue to search for wanted gunman
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been over a week since a man was shot to death in Clay County and the search continues for the gunman. Sheriff Eddie Scott says no arrest has been made in the shooting death of 72-year-old Joe Parker of Houston. Parker, who...
Over $1 million coming to Tupelo to eliminate traffic issue
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – $1.4 million of Federal money is coming to Tupelo to tackle a decades-old traffic issue. The grant money is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE, program. It’s going towards rail improvements in the All-America City. The projects include...
Woman says she came home to find her son bleeding on the couch after deadly Winona shooting
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The front porch was still covered with shattered glass and what appeared to be blood Thursday afternoon at the crime scene of a shooting in Winona. The woman who lives at the Powell Street house with her children told WCBI that when she got home Wednesday, she saw law enforcement around someone lying in the grass and feared the worst.
Columbus City Council discuss future of Luxapalila Creek Park
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Luxapalila Creek Park will remain closed for the time being. The park came up at Thursday’s Columbus City Council work session. The Army of Corps of Engineers officially closed the park Monday. Before that there had been complaints of lack of maintenance and reports of vandalism.
Two suspects in police custody after reportedly having weapon in school
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two suspects are in custody at this hour after police investigate a reported weapon at school in Calhoun City. The Calhoun City Police got a report that a student had a weapon in a backpack. But the student disappeared before officers arrived. Now two...
HSFT Stop #46: South Pontotoc
Pontotoc, MS- Rod Cook is entering his fourth year as South Pontotoc’s head coach. He’s been doing everything he can, which includes leading 5 AM workouts, to keep his team trending in the right direction. South Pontotoc’s 2021 season ended with a 41-0 playoff loss to Clarksdale in...
Mississippi State in mix for four-star QB
Photo credit: C_Parson2 (Twitter) Mississippi State football is in the mix for four-star QB Chris Parson. He’s set to announce his decision on Friday. More:
HSFT Stop #47: Mooreville
Mooreville, MS (WCBI)- The Troopers gave up just over 47 points per game last season, including a season-high 72 points in their playoff loss to West Lauderdale. It’s head coach Jimmy Young’s mission to see some improvement on that side of the ball. “We got a lot of...
Scattered showers again Thursday, drier Friday & weekend
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI ) – Scattered showers and a few storms stay likely today before lower rain chances take hold for the weekend. THURSDAY: Like previous days, scattered showers will once again begin developing shortly after lunch thanks to climbing heat and humidity. The slow-moving nature of the rain may pose a risk of localized flooding, but no widespread issues are expected. Most of the rain should be done before midnight.
Columbus City Council beginning search for next police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council is getting to work to begin the search for the city’s next police chief. At a work session today, council members and the mayor began selecting members for a search committee that will help select a chief. They also began...
Trending hotter & drier for Friday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and storms will be less widespread for Friday as drier air works in from the north. TONIGHT: Any showers should weaken before midnight, leaving a partly to variably cloudy sky overnight. Expect lows around 70 degrees. FRIDAY: As drier air works in behind a...
Another arrest made in connection to Lee County homicide
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another arrest is made in connection with a Lee County homicide. Patricia Flakes was captured in Tennessee by U.S. Marshals. The Lee County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page made the announcement this morning. Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody were captured in Florida last...
Name released of man killed in wreck on Highway 45 Alternate
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed on Highway 45 Alternate Friday morning. 37-year-old Thomas C. Brown Junior of Crawford died after being hit by an 18 wheeler. The crash happened just after 4 AM on Highway 45 Alternate at Sam Hill...
Amory residents remember homicide victim,police searching for suspect
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of Amory resident Judy Baxter. Baxter was found dead inside her home on August 12, 2021. Officers and family members continue to look for clues and answers. No amount of time can help cope with a devastating loss. Amory...
Clouds and Rain Through Thursday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) –Another cloudy day with increased rain and storm chances, high temperatures will peak in the upper 80s. A weak cold front is on the way and will arrive late tonight/early into Thursday morning. Following the front, we’ll have drier air and lower rain chances. WEDNESDAY:...
