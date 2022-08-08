ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

Texas felon gets life in prison in brutal sledgehammer killing of Waco cousin

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who served time for multiple assaults was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in the beating death of his cousin in Waco. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 20 minutes Thursday before deciding that David Earl Johnson should spend the rest of his life in prison in the February 2020 beating death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s residence on East Calhoun Street.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Woman beaten, robbed, threatened with gun taken from her

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco police report a 22-year-old man is being held on multiple charges after a woman was beaten, had her phone taken and then was threatened with a handgun she had attempted to use to defend herself. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it...
WACO, TX
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
KWTX

Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
WACO, TX
borderreport.com

Temple police, FBI announce arrests and charges against suspected gang members

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police and the FBI announced new charges Wednesday against ten people in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods. Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson, and several other law enforcement agents held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Temple. In federal grand...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Police arrest one in N. 19th Street shooting

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A shooting connected with a Sunday domestic disturbance has led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Waco man. Nicolas Tavera Martinez remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm in a municipality.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas felon accused of killing cousin with sledgehammer claims self-defense

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court got crash courses in crime scene investigations and graphic autopsy results Tuesday during the second day of David Earl Johnson’s murder trial. Johnson, 57, a six-time convicted felon with mental health issues, is charged in the February...
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

TEMPLE MAN CHARGED WITH DWI TUESDAY NIGHT

A Temple man was charged with DWI Tuesday night after a call about a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 10:40, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer responded to 1000 Block of West Main Street, in reference to a reckless driver. Upon locating the Reckless Driver and test being conducted, Edgar Solano-Aguilera, 23 of Temple, was found to be intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle. Edgar was placed in custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. Edgar was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
TEMPLE, TX
B106

Police Identify 21-Year-Old Drowning Victim in Temple, Texas

Temple, Texas police have released the identify of a man who drowned at Temple Lake Park Monday evening (August 8). In a news release issued this afternoon, the drowned man was identified as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police had been waiting until they'd notified his next of kin before releasing his name to the public.
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Temple man looking for answers after being victim of identity theft fraud

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple native Mathew Edaeparayil was one of the thousands of people who applied for unemployment benefits in January of 2021. He assumed he wasn't approved because he hadn't heard anything back. That is until just recently. "Two weeks ago I got a letter from Texas Workforce...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bellmead man arrested, accused of shooting at home

A Bellmead man was released on bond Monday after his arrest Sunday on charges that he shot at a home in a Bellmead neighborhood in June 2021. John Wesley King was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct discharging a firearm, jail records show. Police say King fired...
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Body found near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a […]
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man shot, crashes vehicle into light pole

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot while driving in Waco. Waco Police officers are investigating an Aggravated Assault after they were called to the 6600 Block of Alford Drive at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, six displaced in Copperas Cove house fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead, three people have been displaced and three pets have been displaced after a house fire in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove Fire Department received an alarm at approximately 7:08 a.m. Friday, reporting a fire in a home in the 100 block of January Street. Three fire engines, one ambulance, the shift supervisor, the fire chief, and several police officers responded to the call. The first arriving firefighters found smoke coming from upstairs, and were told two residents were still up there. Mutual aid assistance was immediately requested from the Fort Hood Fire Department and Fort Hood EMS.
COPPERAS COVE, TX

