KWTX
Detectives piece together witness information to identify hitchhiker accused of killing Temple man
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Justin Glen Boswell, 31, is charged with murder in the killing of Rowdy Mays, 25, a man who picked up Boswell at a Taco Bell in Temple before he was stabbed and killed, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Temple Police officers responded at around...
KWTX
Texas felon gets life in prison in brutal sledgehammer killing of Waco cousin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who served time for multiple assaults was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in the beating death of his cousin in Waco. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 20 minutes Thursday before deciding that David Earl Johnson should spend the rest of his life in prison in the February 2020 beating death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s residence on East Calhoun Street.
fox44news.com
Woman beaten, robbed, threatened with gun taken from her
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco police report a 22-year-old man is being held on multiple charges after a woman was beaten, had her phone taken and then was threatened with a handgun she had attempted to use to defend herself. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it...
KWTX
Judge denies psychiatrist’s proposal to let man who killed AT&T lineman out on supervised trips into community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A judge has denied a request from Austin State Hospital officials to allow a man who stabbed and beat an AT&T worker to death in 2016 to leave the mental facility to go on supervised trips into the community. Without comment or a hearing, Judge David...
KWTX
Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
borderreport.com
Temple police, FBI announce arrests and charges against suspected gang members
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police and the FBI announced new charges Wednesday against ten people in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods. Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson, and several other law enforcement agents held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Temple. In federal grand...
fox44news.com
Waco Police arrest one in N. 19th Street shooting
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A shooting connected with a Sunday domestic disturbance has led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Waco man. Nicolas Tavera Martinez remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm in a municipality.
KWTX
Texas felon accused of killing cousin with sledgehammer claims self-defense
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court got crash courses in crime scene investigations and graphic autopsy results Tuesday during the second day of David Earl Johnson’s murder trial. Johnson, 57, a six-time convicted felon with mental health issues, is charged in the February...
kwhi.com
TEMPLE MAN CHARGED WITH DWI TUESDAY NIGHT
A Temple man was charged with DWI Tuesday night after a call about a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 10:40, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer responded to 1000 Block of West Main Street, in reference to a reckless driver. Upon locating the Reckless Driver and test being conducted, Edgar Solano-Aguilera, 23 of Temple, was found to be intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle. Edgar was placed in custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. Edgar was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Police Identify 21-Year-Old Drowning Victim in Temple, Texas
Temple, Texas police have released the identify of a man who drowned at Temple Lake Park Monday evening (August 8). In a news release issued this afternoon, the drowned man was identified as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police had been waiting until they'd notified his next of kin before releasing his name to the public.
News Channel 25
Temple man looking for answers after being victim of identity theft fraud
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple native Mathew Edaeparayil was one of the thousands of people who applied for unemployment benefits in January of 2021. He assumed he wasn't approved because he hadn't heard anything back. That is until just recently. "Two weeks ago I got a letter from Texas Workforce...
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead man arrested, accused of shooting at home
A Bellmead man was released on bond Monday after his arrest Sunday on charges that he shot at a home in a Bellmead neighborhood in June 2021. John Wesley King was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct discharging a firearm, jail records show. Police say King fired...
Waco family, 3-year-old daughter dead after fiery wrong-way crash: Texas DPS
A fatal crash outside Temple has killed a young couple and their 3-year-old daughter, officials said.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are once again sharing photos of a wanted fugitive on social media after the man, identified as Michael Ray Martin, allegedly lied about turning himself in. Martin contacted the Valley Mills Police Department last week and pleaded with officers to remove his photo from...
KWTX
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
Body found near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a […]
fox44news.com
Man shot, crashes vehicle into light pole
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot while driving in Waco. Waco Police officers are investigating an Aggravated Assault after they were called to the 6600 Block of Alford Drive at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound.
fox44news.com
One dead, six displaced in Copperas Cove house fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead, three people have been displaced and three pets have been displaced after a house fire in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove Fire Department received an alarm at approximately 7:08 a.m. Friday, reporting a fire in a home in the 100 block of January Street. Three fire engines, one ambulance, the shift supervisor, the fire chief, and several police officers responded to the call. The first arriving firefighters found smoke coming from upstairs, and were told two residents were still up there. Mutual aid assistance was immediately requested from the Fort Hood Fire Department and Fort Hood EMS.
KWTX
Police in Killeen investigating after individuals fire gun at vehicles, property
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police say several vehicles and property were struck by rounds after a group of individuals fired a weapon Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. The rounds were fired shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 and multiple residents called police to report...
