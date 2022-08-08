Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Shooting for the stars part of new landscape for NET football
It’s a brand new landscape for high school football teams in Northeast Tennessee. What was accomplished by Elizabethton, Hampton and Cloudland last year made a big impact on what teams can think about as they look forward. It’s a done deal. Area teams don’t have to just dream about winning a state football championship. If they have a few good horses, they can flat out believe it.
