LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men were found with meth while trespassing at a historic school in rural Nebraska, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were sent to the historic Bega school, which is east of Norfolk, after a caller reported a suspicious pickup parked outside.

STANTON COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO