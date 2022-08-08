ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 22

J Stuart
4d ago

Shouldn’t be able to vote early unless you have a qualified excuse … period

Reply(1)
36
Karen Roberts
3d ago

get rid of all early voting, people have plenty of time to vote on the day they are supposed to vote

Reply(6)
11
Ramrod
3d ago

You'll see the Omar supporters at the voting centers carrying boxes with hundreds of ballots they "helped" nursing home patients fill out. All perfectly legal too btw, Democrats made sure they voted those laws in place.

Reply
4
Related
cbs3duluth.com

On day after primaries, Minnesota’s 8th district candidates look ahead to midterms.

DULUTH, MN -- After Tuesday night’s primary election, both candidates for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional district are ready to face off in the November midterm elections. Incumbent Republican Pete Stauber, who currently represents the 8th district in Washington will face Democratic Candidate Jen Schultz, who currently represents District 7A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus won't endorse gubernatorial candidate in 2022

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus & Political Action Committee on Wednesday announced it won't be endorsing a candidate for Minnesota Governor in the 2022 general election. The caucus invariably supports a broad spectrum of Republicans who oppose any gun restrictions, but in a statement, caucus chairman Bryan Strawser said GOP candidate Scott Jensen "betrayed" his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after he was elected.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota Primary Election results: Governor

(FOX 9) - In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen won their primaries, as expected, setting the stage for the November general election. The Associated Press called the races for Walz and Jensen about 30 minutes after the polls closed on Tuesday. Walz,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Breaking down the results of Primary 2022's biggest races

MINNEAPOLIS -- Analysts say the biggest election surprise was how close incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar came to losing her 5th District seat in Congress.Former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels came within 2 percentage points of beating Omar.Other results broke down on more predictable lines, including big wins for the establishment wing of the Minnesota Republican Party.Omar and Samuels had sharp differences on public safety, with Omar supporting a referendum to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department. Samuels helped lead the successful fight against that referendumIn Minnesota 1st Congressional District, which stretches across southern Minnesota, voters have chosen...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Simon
gowatertown.net

Walz, Jensen win primary races for Minnesota governor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Absentee Voting#Election State#Paul#Fox#Minnesotans#Democrat
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
fox9.com

Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cbs3duluth.com

Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B

DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
DULUTH, MN
Axios Twin Cities

What to watch in Minnesota's 2022 primary election

Minnesota voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state's primary election. Here's a sampling of some of the most closely watched races on the ballot. Republican attorney general race The most competitive statewide primary is the Republican attorney general race between Jim Schulz, the party-endorsed candidate, and Doug Wardlow, who was the GOP's nominee in 2018.The stakes: The winner takes on DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison in what's expected to be a hotly contested race this November. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum In the Twin Cities, Democratic U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum both have same-party challengers. Omar,...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota utility regulators leave $600 million for consumers to pay

For the Duluth News Tribune Tom Olsen reports, “A former University of Minnesota Duluth coach was not fired because of her sexual orientation, a three-judge panel ruled. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld last year’s dismissal of a federal lawsuit filed by Jen Banford, who served as head softball coach and women’s hockey operations director. Banford was the final remaining plaintiff in a seven-year legal battle that saw former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller receive a $4.53 million settlement after a jury’s finding of discrimination and retaliation. Former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles also had her claims thrown out, but did not pursue an appeal with Banford.”
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy