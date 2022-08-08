ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Business Insider

Trump doesn't deny taking classified nuclear documents from the White House while baselessly accusing Obama of the same thing

Trump released a statement amid reports suggesting he took nuclear documents from the White House. He baselessly accused Obama of keeping classified documents, "lots" of which "pertained to nuclear." Trump's statement notably did not deny reports that he took top-secret documents to Mar-a-Lago. In a statement released Friday, former President...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Fox News

Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida 'under siege' by FBI agents

Former President Trump on Monday said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was "under siege" by a "large group" of FBI agents conducting a search warrant. "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."
POTUS
Business Insider

Everything we know about the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

The FBI raided Donald Trump's residence at the Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday. Trump supporters gathered outside the south Florida resort to protest the raid. The raid is reportedly part of an investigation into his handling of classified and sensitive documents. The FBI conducted a search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort...
PUBLIC SAFETY

