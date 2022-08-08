ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

A fantastic Friday forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lower humidity is moving in by the minute!. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over today. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th!. Saturday looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday will...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sensational for Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was FANTASTIC! Temps were cooler, and humidity levels dropped drastically. The pleasant weather extends into Saturday!. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th! The rest of the day looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday looks warmer and slightly more humid. We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday morning, mainly NE of Bowling Green. Most places will get through the day dry, though.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Fine Weather for Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday started with plenty of clouds with a little light rain. Sunshine then took over Thursday afternoon. Expect more bright skies for Friday, with humidity levels taking a drastic drop!. A Canadian cold front rolls through late tonight, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
City
Bowling Green, KY
WBKO

Our Stormy Pattern Finally Settles Down!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday started quietly before numerous showers and storms fired up in the afternoon. Rain chances diminish Thursday, with cooler, less humid air to follow!. On Thursday, a Canadian cold front rolls through, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air mass! Lower humidity and cooler temperatures...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Another round of showers and storms today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some saw some heavy rain yesterday, others didn’t see a drop. Today will be a similar situation. More rain will take over on today, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. On Thursday, a Canadian cold front rolls through, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air mass! Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall! Expect some moderation in temps early next week, with small shots at a few showers Monday into Tuesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If traveling in the morning or afternoon takes you down US-31W near South Warren Middle and High Schools, you might want to leave the house or work a little earlier than usual. Construction for the widening project is still in affect, and heavy traffic is expected with school back in session.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

New roundabout opens near Westen Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The new roundabout near Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue is complete. The City of Bowling Green stated all barriers have been removed, just in time for the new school year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Countdown to Kickoff: Butler County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff coverage with a look at the Butler County Bears led by head coach Brandon Embry. 2021 was a massive improvement for the Bears, going from 2-5 in 2020, to 6-4 in 2021 with an appearance in the Class 2A Playoffs.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGMU to close lane of Covington Street for electric work

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU Electric Crews will have the right, northeast lane of Covington Street closed between South Park Drive and Euclid Avenue Thursday, Aug. 11 from 7:30 a.m. until 1p.m. as they replace two poles. Crews will complete work in the shortest timeframe possible, and crews ask...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Weather
Environment
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Molly

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Molly is an 8 year old Jack Russell mix. She is so friendly and great with other dogs, including puppies. For more information about how you can adopt Molly or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Marshalls to open store in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Danny Carothers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Danny Carothers is known as the person you can always count on. “Danny is an inspiring human being, and I’m proud to call him my friend,” says Maura Gerard, a friend of Carothers.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try

Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WCPS parent voices concerns over updated bus routes and stops

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools updated bus routes this year to combat the bus driver shortage, and some parents are concerned with the changes. “Originally, the bus came down our road,” said mother, Laressa Carter. “Our road is just a loop off of the main Cumberland Trace route. So, the bus would come around in the morning, stop at our house, pick him up, and then just keep going around the loop and pull out onto the main road again.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

