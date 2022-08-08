Read full article on original website
A fantastic Friday forecast
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lower humidity is moving in by the minute!. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over today. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th!. Saturday looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday will...
WBKO
Sensational for Saturday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was FANTASTIC! Temps were cooler, and humidity levels dropped drastically. The pleasant weather extends into Saturday!. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th! The rest of the day looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday looks warmer and slightly more humid. We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday morning, mainly NE of Bowling Green. Most places will get through the day dry, though.
WBKO
Fine Weather for Friday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday started with plenty of clouds with a little light rain. Sunshine then took over Thursday afternoon. Expect more bright skies for Friday, with humidity levels taking a drastic drop!. A Canadian cold front rolls through late tonight, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air...
WBKO
A Transition Thursday: A light passing shower, then the humidity drops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - I’m calling today a transition day, between the hot, humid, stormy, rainy weather we had at the beginning of the week, to the cooler, drier weather we have tomorrow through the weekend. The humidity is dropping today. Friday will be fantastic. Temperatures start in...
WBKO
Our Stormy Pattern Finally Settles Down!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday started quietly before numerous showers and storms fired up in the afternoon. Rain chances diminish Thursday, with cooler, less humid air to follow!. On Thursday, a Canadian cold front rolls through, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air mass! Lower humidity and cooler temperatures...
WBKO
Another round of showers and storms today
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some saw some heavy rain yesterday, others didn’t see a drop. Today will be a similar situation. More rain will take over on today, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. On Thursday, a Canadian cold front rolls through, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air mass! Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall! Expect some moderation in temps early next week, with small shots at a few showers Monday into Tuesday.
WBKO
Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If traveling in the morning or afternoon takes you down US-31W near South Warren Middle and High Schools, you might want to leave the house or work a little earlier than usual. Construction for the widening project is still in affect, and heavy traffic is expected with school back in session.
WBKO
Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
wnky.com
New roundabout opens near Westen Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The new roundabout near Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue is complete. The City of Bowling Green stated all barriers have been removed, just in time for the new school year.
WBKO
Countdown to Kickoff: Butler County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff coverage with a look at the Butler County Bears led by head coach Brandon Embry. 2021 was a massive improvement for the Bears, going from 2-5 in 2020, to 6-4 in 2021 with an appearance in the Class 2A Playoffs.
WBKO
Bowling Green, Warren County tourism generated $287.7 million in 2021 direct visitor spending
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tourism in Warren County, in 2021, generated 2,553 jobs, $65.6 million of labor income and a total of $287.7 million in direct visitor spending and an indirect spend of over $400 million. Compared to 2020, 2021 was a banner year for the local hospitality industry.
WBKO
BGMU to close lane of Covington Street for electric work
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU Electric Crews will have the right, northeast lane of Covington Street closed between South Park Drive and Euclid Avenue Thursday, Aug. 11 from 7:30 a.m. until 1p.m. as they replace two poles. Crews will complete work in the shortest timeframe possible, and crews ask...
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Molly
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Molly is an 8 year old Jack Russell mix. She is so friendly and great with other dogs, including puppies. For more information about how you can adopt Molly or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
wnky.com
Marshalls to open store in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Danny Carothers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Danny Carothers is known as the person you can always count on. “Danny is an inspiring human being, and I’m proud to call him my friend,” says Maura Gerard, a friend of Carothers.
WTVQ
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try
Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
WBKO
Robotic-assisted knee surgery advances teachers life in Southern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Imagine a surgeon in the operating room with help from a robot. Dr. Christopher Patton, MD, is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist that practices at TriStar Greenview. He says, “I control the robot arm, and I use that saw to make very precise cuts.”. Well,...
WBKO
WCPS parent voices concerns over updated bus routes and stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools updated bus routes this year to combat the bus driver shortage, and some parents are concerned with the changes. “Originally, the bus came down our road,” said mother, Laressa Carter. “Our road is just a loop off of the main Cumberland Trace route. So, the bus would come around in the morning, stop at our house, pick him up, and then just keep going around the loop and pull out onto the main road again.”
WBKO
Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
