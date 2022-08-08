Read full article on original website
Love Island USA: Feel Like You're in the Hideaway With Pajamas, Robes, and Slippers From the Show
Watch Love Island USA’s Mady and Andy Reunite for the First Time Outside the Villa
Watch: Love Island USA: Is There Still a Future for Mady & Andy?. You've got a text—it's an exclusive look at Mandy's first reunion!. Love Island USA viewers got emotional this week when Islander Mady McLanahan decided to leave the Villa, sharing that she hadn't formed a real connection with anyone in the days after her partner Andy Voyen was dumped from the island.
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Recalls Telling Wife Blake Lively That He “Slipped Into Someone’s DMs Again”
Watch: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala. You can definitely, maybe count on Ryan Reynolds to spark a friendship with just one message. As the Adam Project star recently revealed, he and Rob McElhenney became fast friends after Ryan slid into his DMs to compliment the actor on an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Wells Adams Reveals Why His Wedding to Sarah Hyland Will Be “Off the Wall”
Watch: Wells Adams Hopeful For a Summer Wedding With Sarah Hyland. After popping the question to Sarah Hyland three years ago, Wells Adams is ready to share a few small details of what fans can expect from their upcoming wedding. The main thing to know? He teased that their cake...
Prepare to Get Emotional Over Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas' Cutest Moments Over the Years
Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson are family forever. The Legend of Zorro star was married to Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith for almost 20 years before the couple split in 2015, but that doesn't mean the relationship between him and his stepdaughter ended. In fact, the divorce only seemed to fortify their unique bond, with Banderas even raving over Johnson's acting skills in a 2015 interview with E! News ahead of Fifty Shades of Grey's release.
Sarah Paulson Defends Beanie Feldstein's "Remarkable" Funny Girl Performance
Watch: Sarah Paulson Praises Beanie Feldstein on Broadway. Sarah Paulson won't be letting anyone rain on Beanie Feldstein's parade. Last month, the Booksmart star announced that she was stepping down from playing the lead in the Funny Girl Broadway revival sooner than expected, making her official exit on July 31. In response to her sudden departure, and a few critical performance reviews, Beanie's Impeachment: American Crime Story co-star and friend Sarah Paulson is giving her two cents on the situation.
Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53
Hollywood is mourning the loss of a star. Anne Heche, whose career spanned over three decades and included appearances in over 40 films and television shows, has died on Aug. 12. She was 53 years old. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli
Matthew Lawrence may have found himself on the TLC tip. The Boy Meets World alum was spotted enjoying time with singer Chilli on a Waikiki beach in Hawaii. As seen in photos obtained by TMZ, Matthew and Chilli took a dip in the water together and later chatting while lounging on beach chairs.
Lori Harvey Shares Her Dating "Red Flag" Following Michael B. Jordan Split
Watch: Michael B. Jordan ERASES Lori Harvey From His Instagram. Lori Harvey is a woman who knows what she wants. The model, who broke up with Michael B. Jordan earlier this year, got candid about her approach to dating during a conversation with longtime friend Teyana Taylor. While appearing on the latest installment of the YouTube series Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor, the 25-year-old shared some of the things she avoids when it comes to finding a partner.
90 Day Fiancé: Two Couples Are Pregnant in Couples Tell All Sneak Peek
After all these years—90 Day Fiancé still manages to surprise us. Part one of season nine's The Couples Tell All, premiering Aug. 14 on TLC, promises to be more dramatic than ever—but don't take our word for it. "We have a first here on 90 Day," host...
Jamie Foxx Shares How He Convinced Cameron Diaz to Come Out of Retirement
Watch: Day Shift Star Jamie Foxx Wants a Selfie With THIS Celebrity. When it came to convincing Cameron Diaz to come out of retirement for the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, co-star Jamie Foxx approached it with some good old-fashioned begging. "We just begged and pleased on my knees,...
Tristan Thompson Posts About Getting "Wiser" After Welcoming Son With Khloe Kardashian
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2. Tristan Thompson is feeling "wiser" as he returns to the ‘gram. The NBA star made his first Instagram feed post since news broke that he welcomed his second child with ex Khloe Kardashian, a baby boy via surrogate. For...
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into Birthday Celebration With Stormi and Sisters Kendall and Kim
On Aug. 10, Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside her 25th birthday celebration with daughter Stormi, 4, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The TikTok video captioned, "its my birthdayyyyyy," starts off with the Kylie Cosmetics founder standing in front of...
Rosie O'Donnell Regrets Making Fun of Anne Heche Years Before Car Crash
Watch: Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash in Los Angeles. Following Anne Heche's recent car crash, Rosie O'Donnell is sharing her remorse about past remarks she made about her. On Aug. 5, while driving her Mini Cooper in Los Angeles, the Six Days Seven Nights star struck...
Why Heidi Klum Says She "Finally Found the One" With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Watch: Heidi Klum JOKES About Sucking Husband Tom Kaulitz's Blood. You know what they say, third time's the charm. Heidi Klum recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz, and the America's Got Talent judge gushed all about her man exclusively to E! News' Daily Pop. "It flew...
Denise Richards Reveals What Made Her Divorce Charlie Sheen
Watch: Charlie Sheen REACTS to Daughter's OnlyFans Account. Denise Richards is getting candid about her divorce with ex Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who called it quits with the Two and a Half Men actor in 2005 while six months pregnant with their second child, opened up about their highly publicized breakup during the Aug. 10 episode of Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead podcast. Remembering it as a "difficult" split, Denise told host Caroline Stanbury that there were "many things" that led to the demise of their marriage.
Is Ryan Seacrest Ready to Get Married? He Says...
Watch: Is Ryan Seacrest Ready to Get Married? He Says... Ryan Seacrest doesn't see wedding bells in his near future. At least if you ask the TV host himself. Ryan spoke of the possibility that he'll tie the knot one day during the Aug. 10 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Intimate Birthday Trip With Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner
Watch: Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into 25th Birthday Brunch. Kylie Jenner had her girls by her side as she rang in her birthday. A source close to Kylie and Kim Kardashian exclusively tells E! News that Kylie celebrated turning 25-years-old by flying out with a group of girlfriends for "a very intimate and relaxing trip."
