Taseko: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Monday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 5 cents per share.

The metals mining company posted revenue of $65 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGB

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

