Taseko: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Monday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 5 cents per share.

The metals mining company posted revenue of $65 million in the period.

