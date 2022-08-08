Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Suspect charged in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide
WAUPACA (WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County -- murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, of Weyauwega, was charged with two counts of...
Fox11online.com
Man arrested after robbing Oshkosh area business
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are investigating a robbery after a man entered multiple businesses Friday afternoon, demanding money. The 28-year-old man claimed to have a weapon and allegedly received cash from one of the businesses before running away. He robbed the area business in the 2000 block of Witzel Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police.
Fox11online.com
Appleton police, state Division of Criminal Investigation respond to incident
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and local police are responding to an incident on the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue in Appleton. Appleton residents received a notification on their phones at approximately 8:11 p.m., instructing them to stay inside and away from windows. Residents received another...
Fox11online.com
Shawano Co. campground owner who posted $16,900 bail: "I am officially homeless"
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- The Shawano County campground owner facing a variety of legal charges and the forced sale of her property made her first court appearance Thursday since posting her cash bail. Ann Retzlaff’s current legal troubles include charges for a two-county police chase and felony bail jumping for missing...
Nine people injured in New London crash
A transit van hit a parked truck in New London causing nine passengers to obtain injuries, the crash remains under investigation.
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County reports increase in overdose deaths for second consecutive year
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Winnebago County is reporting an increase in overdose deaths for the second year in a row. According to the county's annual overdose fatality review, 41 people died in the county due to drug overdose in 2021. This is an 11% increase compared to 2020. Fentanyl is...
Fox11online.com
Man found dead along riverbank in Berlin
BERLIN (WLUK) -- The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
Sheriff’s office: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following domestic incident near Berlin
BERLIN, Wis. — A man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a domestic incident near Berlin Wednesday, the Green Lake County’s Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a home on County Highway A around 11:30 a.m. after...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared
FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
Fox11online.com
Nine people hurt after van crashes into parked truck
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- Nine people were taken to the hospital after a transit van crashed into a parked truck in New London. It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on County Highway S near State Highway 54. Officials say the transit van, with nine people inside, was traveling north...
wearegreenbay.com
Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
Fox11online.com
Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge committed a man accused of targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim's race to life in a mental institution Thursday. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac Man convicted in hate crime motorcycle crash
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A jury convicted Daniel Navarro Wednesday of homicide with a hate crime enhancer for intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist -- but the jury must still decide if he will be held responsible for his actions due to mental disease. Navarro was convicted of first-degree intentional...
seehafernews.com
OSHA Called to Investigate a “Serious Incident” at a Foundry in De Pere
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration, more commonly referred to as OSHA, is investigating an incident at a foundry in De Pere. While details of the incident have not been released, we do know that it occurred at the C.A. Lawton foundry located on Enterprise Drive in De Pere. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Scammers nearly get $10k from elderly lady, scared off by family member in Winnebago County
CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County are hoping to identify a car and its occupants after they nearly got away with scamming a woman out of $10,000. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced that there was a near successful scam in the Town of Clayton. The scammers reportedly told an elderly woman that her granddaughter was in custody after a vehicle crash in Texas.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police ask for help finding Good Samaritan
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday's Farmer's Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Remains Hospitalized Following a Weekend Traffic Incident on I-43
A Green Bay man is still receiving medical treatment following a motorcycle crash on I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to Major Jason Orth with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, the 66-year-old man was traveling south on the interstate highway on his motorcycle just before noon north of Schley Road.
