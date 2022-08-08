ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI



 

Fox11online.com

Suspect charged in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide

WAUPACA (WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County -- murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, of Weyauwega, was charged with two counts of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man arrested after robbing Oshkosh area business

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are investigating a robbery after a man entered multiple businesses Friday afternoon, demanding money. The 28-year-old man claimed to have a weapon and allegedly received cash from one of the businesses before running away. He robbed the area business in the 2000 block of Witzel Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton police, state Division of Criminal Investigation respond to incident

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and local police are responding to an incident on the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue in Appleton. Appleton residents received a notification on their phones at approximately 8:11 p.m., instructing them to stay inside and away from windows. Residents received another...
APPLETON, WI
De Pere, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
De Pere, WI
De Pere, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fox11online.com

Man found dead along riverbank in Berlin

BERLIN (WLUK) -- The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
BERLIN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Nine people hurt after van crashes into parked truck

NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- Nine people were taken to the hospital after a transit van crashed into a parked truck in New London. It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on County Highway S near State Highway 54. Officials say the transit van, with nine people inside, was traveling north...
NEW LONDON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge committed a man accused of targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim's race to life in a mental institution Thursday. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac Man convicted in hate crime motorcycle crash

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A jury convicted Daniel Navarro Wednesday of homicide with a hate crime enhancer for intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist -- but the jury must still decide if he will be held responsible for his actions due to mental disease. Navarro was convicted of first-degree intentional...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Scammers nearly get $10k from elderly lady, scared off by family member in Winnebago County

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County are hoping to identify a car and its occupants after they nearly got away with scamming a woman out of $10,000. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced that there was a near successful scam in the Town of Clayton. The scammers reportedly told an elderly woman that her granddaughter was in custody after a vehicle crash in Texas.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police ask for help finding Good Samaritan

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday's Farmer's Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

