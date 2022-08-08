WV Lottery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 25
03-11-14-16-17-20
(three, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty)
Daily 3
0-8-9
(zero, eight, nine)
Daily 4
7-6-4-1
(seven, six, four, one)
Lotto America
02-15-17-31-48, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(two, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-one, forty-eight; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Powerball
32-45-51-57-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000
