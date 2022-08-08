ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Mike Bianco extends contract with Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Ole Miss Sports, legendary Ole Miss Baseball Head Coach and recent national championship winner Mike Bianco reached a contract agreement with the University of Mississippi on Wednesday. Saturday Down South reported that Bianco’s contract extension will now run through 2026, which includes a raise...
More rain and storms in the forecast today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday, we are officially one day closer to the weekend. Showers and storms are still in the forecast for us today. So, be sure to pack your rain gear if you are headed out the door. We seen rain in the early morning hours in parts of Neshoba and Kemper county. Rain chances increase as we head into the afternoon hours.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Child dies in accidental shooting in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A little girl died after an accidental shooting over the weekend in Macon. Police Chief Davine Beck said the shooting happened Saturday evening on East Street. Officers arrived at the home to find the four-year-old had been shot. She was taken to Noxubee General Hospital,...
MACON, MS

