WTOK-TV
Mike Bianco extends contract with Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Ole Miss Sports, legendary Ole Miss Baseball Head Coach and recent national championship winner Mike Bianco reached a contract agreement with the University of Mississippi on Wednesday. Saturday Down South reported that Bianco’s contract extension will now run through 2026, which includes a raise...
WTOK-TV
More rain and storms in the forecast today
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday, we are officially one day closer to the weekend. Showers and storms are still in the forecast for us today. So, be sure to pack your rain gear if you are headed out the door. We seen rain in the early morning hours in parts of Neshoba and Kemper county. Rain chances increase as we head into the afternoon hours.
WTOK-TV
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
WTOK-TV
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The man accused of killing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee appeared before a judge Tuesday for his initial bond hearing. Timothy Herrington, Jr., 22, is charged with first degree murder in the case. The body of Lee has yet to be recovered. Lee,...
WTOK-TV
Child dies in accidental shooting in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A little girl died after an accidental shooting over the weekend in Macon. Police Chief Davine Beck said the shooting happened Saturday evening on East Street. Officers arrived at the home to find the four-year-old had been shot. She was taken to Noxubee General Hospital,...
