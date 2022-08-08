MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Gopher 5
02-03-05-24-43
(two, three, five, twenty-four, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Lotto America
02-15-17-31-48, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2
(two, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-one, forty-eight; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $18,280,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
NORTH5
09-13-15-28-31
(nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Pick 3
8-7-1
(eight, seven, one)
Powerball
32-45-51-57-58, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty-two, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000,000
