New regulations for IV wellness businesses in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - IV therapy businesses are popping up around Alabama. They claim to treat anything from hydration to immunity, recovery, performance, and even allergy relief. While it’s trendy, experts warn there’s really no oversight. “There’s really no regulation or any rules on point governing the way...
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Thursday that the 77-year-old governor remains “healthy and cancer-free” and dismissed rumors that she is having health issues. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola issued the statement after a week of rumors and media inquiries about Ivey’s health...
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
State Superintendent addresses back-to-school health concerns
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is happy to say for the first time since 2019, all schools in our state will return in-person on the first day of school. We may not be out of the woods just yet though. A summer spike in covid...
One of the first steps to helping the homeless? Changing your mindset.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness estimated that the Mississippi homeless population was about 1,100 people. But, that study was done in January of 2020, and we have gone through a pandemic that forced many more out of their homes that may not be accounted for.
Gov. Ivey signs joint letter asking Pres. Biden to lift vaccine mandate on international travel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey joined in a joint letter with 16 other Republican governors, in asking President Biden to lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on international travel to the United States. Here is the full letter:. Governor Ivey also issued the following statement:. “Yet again, I’m proud...
Virtual learning schools seeing increased enrollment in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As students across the state head back to classes this week with COVID-19 precautions and new school safety plans in place, a number of students will log on to their computers for their first day of classes, this time by choice. “My opinion, it still works...
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
Amazon opens first robotics sortable center in Mississippi in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Amazon’s Madison County site is up and running. Around 800 folks are already working but they’re still hiring. A big takeaway? No packages leaving the Madison County site will be coming straight to your doorstep. But they will leave here with the label that has your name and address.
Some church leaders are calling on Mississippi’s open carry laws to be repealed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the state’s religious leaders are going beyond church policy and asking for action on gun control from lawmakers. This resolution from the state’s largest African American denomination may seem like it blurs lines of politics and religion, but Dr. CJ Rhodes explains it this way.
Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi FBI released a statement on Thursday evening after an FBI building in Ohio was attacked. A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into the Cincinnati FBI headquarters Thursday morning resulted in the suspect shooting at state troopers. The...
Cameron Davis competing for Miss America’s Outstanding Teen
DALLAS (WTOK) - Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen, our own Cameron Davis, is in Dallas competing for the national title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen. Preliminary competition continues Thursday night with the winner crowned Friday night. Davis made volunteer service her platform. She and 50 other candidates are competing...
