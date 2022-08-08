ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

New regulations for IV wellness businesses in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - IV therapy businesses are popping up around Alabama. They claim to treat anything from hydration to immunity, recovery, performance, and even allergy relief. While it’s trendy, experts warn there’s really no oversight. “There’s really no regulation or any rules on point governing the way...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Thursday that the 77-year-old governor remains “healthy and cancer-free” and dismissed rumors that she is having health issues. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola issued the statement after a week of rumors and media inquiries about Ivey’s health...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTOK-TV

State Superintendent addresses back-to-school health concerns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is happy to say for the first time since 2019, all schools in our state will return in-person on the first day of school. We may not be out of the woods just yet though. A summer spike in covid...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
WTOK-TV

One of the first steps to helping the homeless? Changing your mindset.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness estimated that the Mississippi homeless population was about 1,100 people. But, that study was done in January of 2020, and we have gone through a pandemic that forced many more out of their homes that may not be accounted for.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Virtual learning schools seeing increased enrollment in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As students across the state head back to classes this week with COVID-19 precautions and new school safety plans in place, a number of students will log on to their computers for their first day of classes, this time by choice. “My opinion, it still works...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Reports#Linus Monkeypox#Dept#Cdc#Diseases#General Health#Wbrc
WTOK-TV

Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi FBI released a statement on Thursday evening after an FBI building in Ohio was attacked. A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into the Cincinnati FBI headquarters Thursday morning resulted in the suspect shooting at state troopers. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOK-TV

Cameron Davis competing for Miss America’s Outstanding Teen

DALLAS (WTOK) - Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen, our own Cameron Davis, is in Dallas competing for the national title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen. Preliminary competition continues Thursday night with the winner crowned Friday night. Davis made volunteer service her platform. She and 50 other candidates are competing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy