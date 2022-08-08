Winning numbers drawn in ‘NORTH5’ game
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “NORTH5” game were:
09-13-15-28-31
(nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
