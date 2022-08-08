Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco parents fume over encampment blocking sidewalk near school
SAN FRANCISCO - Parents at a Mission District-based public elementary school are expressing growing frustration over a homeless encampment, blocking the sidewalk nearby. "It’s not safe for children to have to walk around cars and oncoming traffic," said parent Danielle Swaney. Classes are scheduled to begin at Marshall Elementary...
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area lawmakers push for supervised drug consumption sites, ultimately Newsom will decide
SAN FRANCISCO - State lawmakers and Bay Area leaders are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to sign legislation legalizing supervised drug consumption sites. Backers of the safe consumption site legislation say people are dying on the streets from overdoses, and these sites are a way to save lives. The drug...
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay middle schoolers learn to fine-tune their dance skills
BERKELEY, Calif. - Arms rotating backward, dozens of young dancers in matching outfits warm up onstage in the final rehearsal before showtime. "Shoulders, elbows, cha-cha-cha," they chant to a sparse audience scattered among the seats of the cavernous theater. "Up, up, up ... down, down, down," instructor Vincent Chavez calls...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County housed more people in first half of 2022, homeless crisis continues to grow
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A new report released this week says Santa Clara County increased the number of people housed by 20% from January to June of this year. But despite those improvements, advocates say the homelessness crisis still continues to grow. Destination Home says homelessness is at an all-time...
KTVU FOX 2
Microtransit options booming in San Francisco post-pandemic
SAN FRANCISCO - If it seems like you're seeing more and more electric scooters and bikes out on the roads you're not wrong. With high gas prices and people returning to work, micro-transit options are booming. Electric bikes and electric scooters are taking their place on the roads right alongside...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkin's work as paid consultant raises transparency questions
San Francisco - Questions have been raised about whether San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins should have been more transparent about her earnings before she was appointed. Jenkins earned the money while she said she was a volunteer spokesperson for the recall campaign. A political science professor told KTVU he's...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police union says exodus of officers puts public safety at risk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose police officers union said an ongoing mass exodus will eventually end up impacting public safety. "This department is in crisis. We are experiencing our emergency. Calling 911 for help, and there is no extra help," said Sean Pritchard, president of the San Jose Police Officers Association.
KTVU FOX 2
Parents and community address clash at Parker Elementary at Oakland school board meeting
Angry parents and teachers are speaking out at an Oakland Unified School District board meeting following last week's violent clash between community members and school security at Parker Elementary. One parent says they may sue the district over the incident.
VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
KTVU FOX 2
Contra Costa teachers union prepared to strike over pay, class size
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Outside the Contra Costa Office of Education Tuesday, teachers say they've reached a breaking point, battling with the superintendent over a 5% cost of living raise. Negotiations are set to resume Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. with a mediator. "Other districts have already settled for what...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins paid $100K during recall effort: reports
SF D.A. Jenkins claimed she was volunteer, was actually paid $100K for recall effort. New filings show the appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was paid $100,000 to help recall her predecessor, Chesa Boudin. Some say Jenkins should have disclosed this, but instead she claimed she was a volunteer. A political consultant says what she did was not illegal but that she should have made a disclosure.
KTVU FOX 2
East San Jose's Tully Night Market back for a 2nd summer of festivities
For the second year in a row, people in East San Jose are coming out to support a night marketplace just off Tully Road. The weekly event was created by San Jose City Council member Maya Esparza to support local artists and vendors.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland mayor holds town hall as city struggles with shootings
OAKLAND, Calif. - People in Oakland are expressing hurt and frustration after more violent crime on city streets. As communities continue to deal with deadly shootings, Mayor Libby Schaaf addressed constituents Tuesday night on issues that include blight and homelessness. "I know that these have been some really hard years...
KTVU FOX 2
Community meeting held at Castro Theatre over proposed renovations
Community members gathered at San Francisco's Castro Theatre Thursday to voice their opinions over the proposed changes to the historic movie house. The theater's management wants to add removable seats to accommodate more people at concert events. Opponents say those changes go too far.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in San Francisco suffers life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle Friday night in San Francisco, police say. Officers responded to Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street in the Civic Center area at around 8:12 p.m., a spokesperson for San Francisco Police Department said. The adult...
KTVU FOX 2
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
thecentersquare.com
In San Francisco, some cops and firefighters make nearly half a million a year
(The Center Square) – An assistant chief of the fire department for the city of San Francisco made $458,223 in 2021, thanks in part to $193,883 in overtime as he led a group of 11 employees of the fire department who made more than $400,000 that year. One firefighter...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Tech threat against 'non-white' students was a hoax, principal says
OAKLAND, Calif. - A day after the principal of Oakland Technical High School said that police were investigating an anonymous Instagram message threatening "non-white" students, authorities had determined the menacing words were a hoax, he said. Martel Price sent a message to the community saying that even though the threat...
