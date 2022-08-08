ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco parents fume over encampment blocking sidewalk near school

SAN FRANCISCO - Parents at a Mission District-based public elementary school are expressing growing frustration over a homeless encampment, blocking the sidewalk nearby. "It’s not safe for children to have to walk around cars and oncoming traffic," said parent Danielle Swaney. Classes are scheduled to begin at Marshall Elementary...
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
KTVU FOX 2

East Bay middle schoolers learn to fine-tune their dance skills

BERKELEY, Calif. - Arms rotating backward, dozens of young dancers in matching outfits warm up onstage in the final rehearsal before showtime. "Shoulders, elbows, cha-cha-cha," they chant to a sparse audience scattered among the seats of the cavernous theater. "Up, up, up ... down, down, down," instructor Vincent Chavez calls...
KTVU FOX 2

Microtransit options booming in San Francisco post-pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO - If it seems like you're seeing more and more electric scooters and bikes out on the roads you're not wrong. With high gas prices and people returning to work, micro-transit options are booming. Electric bikes and electric scooters are taking their place on the roads right alongside...
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police union says exodus of officers puts public safety at risk

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose police officers union said an ongoing mass exodus will eventually end up impacting public safety. "This department is in crisis. We are experiencing our emergency. Calling 911 for help, and there is no extra help," said Sean Pritchard, president of the San Jose Police Officers Association.
KRON4 News

VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins paid $100K during recall effort: reports

SF D.A. Jenkins claimed she was volunteer, was actually paid $100K for recall effort. New filings show the appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was paid $100,000 to help recall her predecessor, Chesa Boudin. Some say Jenkins should have disclosed this, but instead she claimed she was a volunteer. A political consultant says what she did was not illegal but that she should have made a disclosure.
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland mayor holds town hall as city struggles with shootings

OAKLAND, Calif. - People in Oakland are expressing hurt and frustration after more violent crime on city streets. As communities continue to deal with deadly shootings, Mayor Libby Schaaf addressed constituents Tuesday night on issues that include blight and homelessness. "I know that these have been some really hard years...
KTVU FOX 2

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Tech threat against 'non-white' students was a hoax, principal says

OAKLAND, Calif. - A day after the principal of Oakland Technical High School said that police were investigating an anonymous Instagram message threatening "non-white" students, authorities had determined the menacing words were a hoax, he said. Martel Price sent a message to the community saying that even though the threat...
