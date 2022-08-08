The Los Angeles region continues to pay tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The city has dedicated the new Hyde Park metro station in Nispey’s honor. The Los Angeles Times has reported that the metro station is located at the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard with Slauson and 59th Street. The location was chosen to be near Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store. At the dedication ceremony this past weekend, Los Angeles councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson reminded fans of Nipsey’s legacy,

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO