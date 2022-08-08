ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
Jackson Hole Radio

Famous Teton grizzly bear killed

One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding

Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
WDW News Today

Disney CEO Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand

In an interview with CNBC, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said that more price hikes will likely hit Disney theme parks soon to meet consumer demand. Well, we always watch our demand. When you’re playing a yield game like we are right now and you have the flexibility with our reservation system, we can move on a dime. We read demand. If demand goes up, we have the opportunity to do that. We have no plans to announce right now in terms of what we’re going to do, but again, we operate with a surgical knife here. We’re at a level of sophistication with our pricing that not only does it maximize shareholder value, but it enables us to provide a value to guests no matter what time of year they want to come. It’s all up to the consumer. If consumer demand keeps up, we’ll act accordingly. If we see a softening, which we don’t think we’re going to see, then we can act accordingly as well.
WDW News Today

Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Ad-Supported Disney+ Premieres December 8, Pricing Raised

Subscribers can begin enjoying ad-supported Disney+ for a lower price beginning in the United States on December 8, according to Deadline. The service will be available for $7.99 per month. The ad-free service will still be offered for $10.99 per month, or $109.00 annually. Additionally, ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu will...
WDW News Today

Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time

An update to Disney Genie+ means guests can no longer make Lightning Lane selections for a second park before a 2:00 p.m. return window opens. Currently, guests must make a reservation for their first park of the day, visit that park, and then are able to Park Hop to a different park starting at 2:00 p.m. (provided the second park isn’t at capacity).
