Big Bull Elk Takes Off After Heart Shot, Gets Wedged Between 2 Trees At Full Speed
I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
Man Shares Eerie Video Showing 'Abandoned' Campsite in Grizzly Country
"Tent, sleeping bags. Abandoned for weeks? Where are the people?" text over TikToker Ron Ulrich's video said.
Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
Campers Watch In Horror As Grizzly Bear Mauls An Elk Calf At Yellowstone National Park
As beautiful as nature can be, it can be equally as brutal at times. It’s no secret that bears are pretty relentless when it comes to hunting for food, especially mother bears whose sole job is to protect, feed, and teach her cubs until they’re old enough to go off on their own.
Extremely Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
Famous Teton grizzly bear killed
One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
Yellowstone National Park Tourist Blasted for Walking Within Feet of Bison: WATCH
Regardless of the outdoor activity or space, there are a few rules that must be followed at all times. These rules are called the Leave No Trace principles and are essential for any outdoorsman, both for the safety and protection of wildlife and the adventurer himself. Each of the rules...
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding
Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
Utah Driver Stumbles Upon 2 Young Mountain Lions Eating Deer On The Highway
Mountain lions are one badass animal. Even the young ones are absolute killers. It’s their only option to survive. Deer are their preferred meal but they will go after just about anything that’s a living animal and they are constantly hunting from the morning to night. It’s all they do.
Watch a Yellowstone Tourist Walk Dangerously Close To Massive Bison: ‘Can I Pet You?’
The hits start coming, and they really don’t stop coming, apparently, as yet another Yellowstone National Park tourist got too close to a bison. You’d think these people would hear about all the gorings and tramplings from tourists getting too close and would take that into account when visiting the parks. Apparently not.
Disney CEO Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand
In an interview with CNBC, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said that more price hikes will likely hit Disney theme parks soon to meet consumer demand. Well, we always watch our demand. When you’re playing a yield game like we are right now and you have the flexibility with our reservation system, we can move on a dime. We read demand. If demand goes up, we have the opportunity to do that. We have no plans to announce right now in terms of what we’re going to do, but again, we operate with a surgical knife here. We’re at a level of sophistication with our pricing that not only does it maximize shareholder value, but it enables us to provide a value to guests no matter what time of year they want to come. It’s all up to the consumer. If consumer demand keeps up, we’ll act accordingly. If we see a softening, which we don’t think we’re going to see, then we can act accordingly as well.
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Can you spot the coyotes in this lush Yellowstone meadow?
A photographer has shared from last week in Yellowstone National Park, showing a lush green meadow in which two coyotes roam. Can you spot both animals? (One is easier to locate; the answer is revealed at the bottom of this post.) Melvin Laureano snapped the image Aug. 3 at dusk...
Ad-Supported Disney+ Premieres December 8, Pricing Raised
Subscribers can begin enjoying ad-supported Disney+ for a lower price beginning in the United States on December 8, according to Deadline. The service will be available for $7.99 per month. The ad-free service will still be offered for $10.99 per month, or $109.00 annually. Additionally, ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu will...
Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time
An update to Disney Genie+ means guests can no longer make Lightning Lane selections for a second park before a 2:00 p.m. return window opens. Currently, guests must make a reservation for their first park of the day, visit that park, and then are able to Park Hop to a different park starting at 2:00 p.m. (provided the second park isn’t at capacity).
I spent a full day traveling to Florida for a Disney cruise but got turned away because my sister tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what happened.
Disney requires that cruise travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative no more than two days before boarding.
