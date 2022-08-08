Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey denied bond reduction
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman were in court Friday in an attempt to get their bonds reduced. Linda Frickey was dragged to death during a carjacking in Mid-City back in March. The teens facing charges in her death asked to have their...
fox8live.com
4 accused in Frickey carjacking, dragging death seeking lower bonds
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday, attorneys for four teens accused of carjacking and dragging Linda Frickey to death in Mid City will seek lower bonds for their clients. Friday’s hearing will determine if $1 million bonds for John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis will be reduced. The four pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in May and are set to be tried as adults, facing mandatory life sentences if convicted.
NOLA.com
'It feels like a burden's left me,' victim's mother says after 2nd guilty verdict in Gretna murder
A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated more than seven hours Wednesday before convicting a second defendant of murder in a 2016 Gretna shooting that claimed the life of a Marrero man. Steven "Bubba" Tate, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Ethan Allen. Tate was acquitted...
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans East, incident believed to be domestic
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area that left one woman with a gunshot graze wound Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Sail Street around 4:52 p.m. Ivan Ballard, 19,...
fox8live.com
Mother accused of stabbing two toddlers, killing one, due in court Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Janee Pedesclaux, a New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her two children, killing three-year-old Paris Roberts, is expected to appear in court Thursday (Aug. 11) for a Gwen’s Law hearing at 10 a.m. Police say Pedesclaux, 31, fatally stabbed Paris and seriously wounded her two-year-old...
fox8live.com
Mother accused of stabbing toddlers will be evaluated for competency to stand trial
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorneys for Janee Pedesclaux, a New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her two children, killing three-year-old Paris Roberts, appeared in court Thursday (Aug. 11). Attorneys asked and a judge granted to defer the scheduled Gwen’s Law hearing in favor of a mental competency evaluation. The state...
Graphic details released about N.O. mother accused of slitting the throats of her young children
Arrest records obtained by WWLTV detail the horror Jermaine Roberts experienced as the mother of his two young children allegedly slit the throats of their kids and then confesses to it in a video call to the father.
wbrz.com
Family member arrested in 15-year-old's overdose death; teen was given fentanyl disguised as prescription pills
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - The family member who gave a 15-year-old fentanyl pills disguised as prescription painkillers is facing charges in the teen's overdose death. The dealer who sold the counterfeit pills was also arrested. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the juvenile was found at a home in...
A Mother’s Grief: Women who lost sons to gun violence in Louisiana speak out
Shevelle Fontenette, LaRicha Roussell-Alfred and Gloria Brown share a pain and a void that's difficult for most to comprehend. All of their sons were murdered in New Orleans. Now, all they have left is the memories of who their children were.
WDSU
New Orleans man accused of driving a stolen vehicle with a large sum of drugs
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have reported that a man has been arrested for being accused of driving a stolen vehicle, having a firearm, and having a large sum of narcotics. NOPD was conducting a proactive patrol in the 1600 block of Newton Street when they noticed a...
Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. HPD […]
Slidell man sentenced to 30 years in prison after two sisters die in multi-vehicle crash
The unidentified women were 68 and 73 when the deadly crash took place on US 190.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Accessory After the Fact to Murder, Faces Up to 15 Years
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Accessory After the Fact to Murder, Faces Up to 15 Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Briyan Love, an Orleans Parish, Louisiana resident, pled guilty as charged to a violation of Accessory After the Fact to Murder.
fox8live.com
Two people arrested after 15-year-old dies from Fentanyl overdose
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two people are facing murder charges after toxicology results revealed a local 15-year-old died after overdosing on the dangerous drug Fentanyl. According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, on July 12 deputies responded to a call in the Bush area residence to a 15-year-old...
NOLA.com
Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
Mother In New Orleans Accused Of Stabbing Her Two Children, Killing One, Police Say
According to authorities in Louisiana, a mother is accused of stabbing her two young children, killing one, Radar has learned.On Aug. 7, Janee Pedescleaux, 31, allegedly stabbed her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son in New Orleans, police said.Neighbors told WVUE that the children’s father rushed to the home after he saw a since-deleted post on Pedescleaux's Instagram that showed the mother in a blood-soaked tank top crying and saying, “I’m dying. My children is dead. I’m dying! I’m done with life!”The station reported the father broke a window at the house and climbed inside to rescue the injured children.He then rushed his boy and girl to an area hospital, where the girl later died from her injuries.Pedescleaux was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to WVUE.
fox8live.com
Man carjacked, shot by Bridge City escapee fighting for his life
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wife of a man who was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee and another juvenile says her husband is fighting for his life. “As every day goes by, it seems like one step forward and five steps back,” says the victim’s wife.
The Dogington Post
Police Shoots Dog After Attacking and Killing 13-Month-Old Toddler
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Neighbors are grieving over a dog attack that ended with the death of a 13-month-old boy in New Orleans. New Orleans police responded to a call in the 5500 block...
theadvocate.com
FG Famous, Bogalusa rapper and friend of JayDaYoungan, arrested on federal gun charge
Bogalusa rapper FG Famous — a close friend of JayDaYoungan, a prominent rapper recently shot to death on a front porch — faces a federal gun charge, according to an affidavit that says the two were affiliates in a group linked to various crimes including murder and drug distribution.
NOLA.com
New Orleans man pleads guilty to manslaughter in beating death of infant son
A Gentilly man who beat his 17-day-old son to death pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday after striking a plea deal with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office. Jeffery Coleman, 55, will serve 22 years in prison for killing his infant son, Christian Coleman, according to the terms of the deal.
