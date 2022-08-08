ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dugger, IN

Fatal crash on SR 641 in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Noaman Botros died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Botros had been driving an SUV along SR 641, when for an unknown reason his vehicle left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge support, and overturned.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Update: 2 injured in Edgar Co. crash

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on IL Route 1 just south of Paris. Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash near Hill Road around 4:25 pm. An investigation revealed one vehicle was traveling south on IL Route...
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
Fatal crash kills one, injures another in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis woman has died and a Marshall, Ill. man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road at approximately 5:21 p.m. Sunday. According to investigating...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future?. Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
New mural will bring attention to downtown building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The east wall of what use to be the Terminal Arcade Building will soon have a unique mural. The Terminal Arcade building is located in downtown Terre Haute at 9th and Wabash Avenue. The final design of the mural is being kept a secret, but it is expected to have several historical references to Terre Haute.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Ollie’s opens a new store in Vincennes offering bargains

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new store for bargain lovers opened in Vincennes. Ollie’s opened in the old Office Max building at 619 Kimmel Road. A line of people waited to get in Wednesday morning. Ollie’s reps say the company searches for name brand, closeout merchandise, and excess...
VINCENNES, IN
Terre Haute airport 2023 budget takes hit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The 2023 budget for the Terre Haute Regional Airport decreased around 10% due to unexpected costs related to the circuit breaker. Financial manager Kelsey Veatch said estimates for the circuit breaker were about 70% higher than in previous years, totaling about $532,000. “We had to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

