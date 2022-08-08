ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Register Citizen

Bronx man gets 9 years for stabbing, choking Bridgeport woman

BRIDGEPORT — A Bronx, N.Y., man, charged with choking and stabbing a local woman two years ago, was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. “This was a horrific criminal event,” Superior Court Judge Kevin Russo said at the sentencing of 30-year-old Christopher Jirau. In addition to the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
NewsTimes

Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September

DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Meriden police: Father accidentally shot 17-year-old son while showing gun

MERIDEN — A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his father, according to the Meriden Police Department. Police were called to a home on Forest Avenue at around 3:05 p.m. Friday for the reported shooting. At the scene, they found the juvenile had been shot one time in his right shoulder and chest area. Lt. Darrin McKay said in a news release Friday afternoon.
MERIDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Police: We're Aware Of Reckless Wakelee Avenue Joyriders

ANSONIA — Police said the people driving recklessly along Wakelee Avenue could also be responsible for stealing motor vehicles throughout the region. ​“We’ve been dealing with a group over the last two months of individuals stealing rear-wheel drive vehicles from car dealerships,” Ansonia Police Chief Wayne Williams said. ​“We’ve been chasing them around. We have made some arrests recently at people’s houses out of town, and are working with multiple agencies to ID these stolen car suspects.“
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Angry crowd attends arraignment in Bridgeport double homicide

BRIDGEPORT — More than a dozen city police officers and judicial marshals managed to quell a large, angry crowd Thursday outside the Golden Hill Street courthouse following the arraignment of two men charged in the double fatal shooting outside a city gas station last month. “There’s going to be...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Bristol homicide victim had plans to turn his life around, family says

BRISTOL — Leonaldo Encarnacion planned to settle in Connecticut to live his life at a slower pace, away from the negative environment in his native Brooklyn, N.Y., his sister and cousin said. But Encarnacion ran into trouble here as well, leading to a fatal encounter in Bristol last week...
BRISTOL, CT
Public Safety
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Police: Man stabbed in neck after liquor store clash in Hartford

HARTFORD — A man is expected to survive being stabbed in the neck Wednesday night after a liquor store brawl, city police said. The stabbing happened about 9 p.m. in the 100-block of Barbour Street. Officers responding to a call about the stabbing found the victim walking south on Barbour, bleeding from his neck, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Police: Danbury man stabbed multiple times; arrest forthcoming

A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Danbury, police say. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Mill Ridge Plaza on Mill Ridge Road and Lake Avenue Extension. Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times by a suspect who he knew. Officials say the attack was...
DANBURY, CT

