FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
Bronx man gets 9 years for stabbing, choking Bridgeport woman
BRIDGEPORT — A Bronx, N.Y., man, charged with choking and stabbing a local woman two years ago, was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. “This was a horrific criminal event,” Superior Court Judge Kevin Russo said at the sentencing of 30-year-old Christopher Jirau. In addition to the...
Man accused of throwing dog out car window in Stamford makes first court appearance
Jeremy Cepeda’s hearing Thursday lasted less than a minute, in part because the state asked for more time to investigate before making an offer.
Register Citizen
Early morning Stamford drug raid nets nearly three ounces of crack, illegally owned gun, police say
STAMFORD — City police say they seized nearly three ounces of crack cocaine and an illegally owned gun during an early morning raid on an apartment in downtown Stamford Friday. Capt. Richard Conklin said the raid was the product of a weeks-long investigation by Stamford police’s Narcotics and Organized...
Register Citizen
Suspected shoplifter eludes Wethersfield police despite searches with K-9s, helicopter
WETHERSFIELD — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected shoplifter who they said managed to escape custody Thursday afternoon. Ryan Burton, 37, was last seen fleeing police in the area of Middletown Avenue and Mill Street in Wethersfield, police said. “We’re still actively looking...
NewsTimes
Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September
DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
Register Citizen
Meriden police: Father accidentally shot 17-year-old son while showing gun
MERIDEN — A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his father, according to the Meriden Police Department. Police were called to a home on Forest Avenue at around 3:05 p.m. Friday for the reported shooting. At the scene, they found the juvenile had been shot one time in his right shoulder and chest area. Lt. Darrin McKay said in a news release Friday afternoon.
Register Citizen
Stamford police lieutenant injured trying to stop a car after the driver put it in reverse and jumped out
STAMFORD — A city police lieutenant had his foot run over while trying to stop a driverless car that eventually crashed through a laundromat window. The officer, whose name wasn’t given out but who was treated at a local hospital after the Wednesday morning accident, was released and back at work, Capt. Richard Conklin said on Thursday.
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Police: We're Aware Of Reckless Wakelee Avenue Joyriders
ANSONIA — Police said the people driving recklessly along Wakelee Avenue could also be responsible for stealing motor vehicles throughout the region. “We’ve been dealing with a group over the last two months of individuals stealing rear-wheel drive vehicles from car dealerships,” Ansonia Police Chief Wayne Williams said. “We’ve been chasing them around. We have made some arrests recently at people’s houses out of town, and are working with multiple agencies to ID these stolen car suspects.“
2 Nabbed In Bridgeport Double Homicide Carried Out From Back Of Scooter
Two men have been charged in a drive-by double homicide in Fairfield County that was carried out from the back of a scooter. The arrests took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 10, exactly one month from the date of the murders. Jahmir Daniel, age 18, of Bridgeport, and Jack...
Man Stabbed Multiple Times By Person He Knew In Danbury, Police Say
Police are currently investigating the multiple stabbing of a 57-year-old Fairfield County man who was found at a city shopping plaza. The incident took place in Danbury around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Mill Ridge Plaza. According to Danbury Police Det. Capt. Mark Williams, what led up...
Register Citizen
Angry crowd attends arraignment in Bridgeport double homicide
BRIDGEPORT — More than a dozen city police officers and judicial marshals managed to quell a large, angry crowd Thursday outside the Golden Hill Street courthouse following the arraignment of two men charged in the double fatal shooting outside a city gas station last month. “There’s going to be...
Register Citizen
Bristol homicide victim had plans to turn his life around, family says
BRISTOL — Leonaldo Encarnacion planned to settle in Connecticut to live his life at a slower pace, away from the negative environment in his native Brooklyn, N.Y., his sister and cousin said. But Encarnacion ran into trouble here as well, leading to a fatal encounter in Bristol last week...
Register Citizen
Police: Man stabbed in neck after liquor store clash in Hartford
HARTFORD — A man is expected to survive being stabbed in the neck Wednesday night after a liquor store brawl, city police said. The stabbing happened about 9 p.m. in the 100-block of Barbour Street. Officers responding to a call about the stabbing found the victim walking south on Barbour, bleeding from his neck, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Shooting leads to car chase, foot pursuit and arrests in Manchester
HARTFORD —A woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday evening heard by undercover officers in the area, police said. The gunfire sparked a chase of the suspect vehicle — a stolen SUV — through four towns and led to at least one arrest. The 18-year-old suspect...
Mamaroneck police arrested suspect in several Connecticut burglaries
They arrested the man, identified as Rickford Vyphuis, and found out the car had been stolen from New York City earlier this month, and that he was wanted for several burglaries in Connecticut.
News 12
Suspect in Fairfield hit-and-run arraigned; victim’s family makes presence known
A Bridgeport man arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist from Fairfield went before a judge for the first time Wednesday. Jairo Lopez-Bonilla, 39, was arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility resulting in death. It was a...
Register Citizen
Retiring Greenwich police officer ‘built many relationships’ on the Avenue as part of Bike Unit
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Police Department said farewell to a 20-year veteran who was a familiar face around town. Officer Robert Smurlo, who joined the department in 2002, worked as a canine officer with his partner, Altos, and later served in the bike squad that patrols downtown Greenwich. He put in his retirement last month.
Two charged in Bridgeport drive-by shooting
Two charged in Bridgeport drive-by shooting that killed two men one month ago, on July 10th on Fairfield Avenue when a large group of motorcyclists was fired on
Register Citizen
Waterbury man sentenced after police find kilogram of cocaine, two loaded guns, prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — A Waterbury man was sentenced to more than six years in prison Thursday after police found more than a kilogram of cocaine and two loaded firearms during a state parole compliance check, according to federal prosecutors. Keven Santos, 24, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty in federal court to...
News 12
Police: Danbury man stabbed multiple times; arrest forthcoming
A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Danbury, police say. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Mill Ridge Plaza on Mill Ridge Road and Lake Avenue Extension. Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times by a suspect who he knew. Officials say the attack was...
