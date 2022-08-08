ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard, OH

Fox 19

Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Ky. man claims $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket

ERLANGER, Ky. (WAVE) - A Northern Kentucky man has stepped forward as a million-dollar winner after claiming his prize from a Mega Millions ticket from Friday’s drawing. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, went to Kentucky Lottery headquarters on Tuesday with the winning ticket after buying it at a Kroger store in Erlanger, according to a release.
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

$1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in NKY

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Check your tickets!. A ticket sold in Erlanger at the Kroger store at 3158 Dixie Highway for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega ball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million, lottery officials announced Tuesday.
ERLANGER, KY

