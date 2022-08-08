ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Business owners react to standoff with suspect of FBI breach

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One day after an hours-long standoff between law enforcement and a Columbus man resulted in the man’s death, an employee of a nearby business reflected on what she saw. Officials said Ricky Shiffer, 42, fled north on Interstate 71 after he attempted to breach the...
WILMINGTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati's Evanston neighborhood hosts peace walk against gun violence

CINCINNATI — A group of residents, business owners, faith leaders and police officers gathered in Cincinnati’s Evanston neighborhood Wednesday evening for a show of solidarity in the fight against gun violence. What You Need To Know. A peace walk took place in Cincinnati's neighborhood to promote an end...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Hamilton County, OH
Vaccines
Cincinnati, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Hamilton County, OH
Government
Hamilton County, OH
Health
Cincinnati, OH
Vaccines
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
spectrumnews1.com

Pianos set up across town aim to bring community together

TRENTON, Ohio — A piano teacher is trying something different to bring the community together. She started a project so anyone can play the piano just about anywhere in her town. When you go to fill up your gas tank, a piano isn’t exactly what drivers were expecting to...
TRENTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Suspect in attempted FBI breach identified after fatal standoff

CINCINNATI — On Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed Ricky Shiffer, of Columbus, Ohio, as the suspect who reportedly tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati office Thursday morning in body armor and with a firearm. Shiffer reportedly tried breaking into the office with an AR-15-style rifle and a...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

'Armed suspect' who attempted to breach FBI Cincinnati office killed during standoff, officials say

CINCINNATI — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers shot and killed a suspect in a reported attack on the FBI Cincinnati office during a standoff Thursday afternoon. At 3:42 p.m., the man reportedly raised a gun at law enforcement and troopers shot the man who succumbed to his wounds on Smith Road north of I-71, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said at a news conference Thursday evening.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Politics Federal#Politics Local#Politics Whitehouse
spectrumnews1.com

Lifestyle, pay in independent baseball a far cry from the major leagues

FLORENCE, Ky. — Multimillion dollar contracts signed by the top baseball, football and basketball players could make even the average person’s jaw drop. But life is not as glamorous as one might assume for many professional athletes who haven’t quite reached the highest level. In fact, some...
FLORENCE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy