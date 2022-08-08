Ric Flair says he has good relationships with WWE and AEW. Flair, a WWE Hall of Famer, left the company in 2021 when he requested his release so he could explore other projects. He later stated that Nick Khan, the WWE President at the time, had no respect, and he would never again work for the company. But when WWE added his signature "Woo" to the opening video for Raw and SmackDown, he passionately thanked the company by noting that it had given him his dignity and his life back.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO