Read full article on original website
Related
Ric Flair: My Relationship With Tony Khan Is Great, I Think My Relationship With WWE Is Great
Ric Flair says he has good relationships with WWE and AEW. Flair, a WWE Hall of Famer, left the company in 2021 when he requested his release so he could explore other projects. He later stated that Nick Khan, the WWE President at the time, had no respect, and he would never again work for the company. But when WWE added his signature "Woo" to the opening video for Raw and SmackDown, he passionately thanked the company by noting that it had given him his dignity and his life back.
AEW Dynamite (8/10) Preview: Quake By The Lake Features Two Title Bouts, A Coffin Match, And More!
AEW presents Quake by the Lake tonight and two championship matches will be featured, as well as a Coffin Match, the return of FTR, and much more. Here's everything you need to know before tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS!. Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho 2: Return of the...
Shayna Baszler: The Fans Who Support Liv Morgan's SummerSlam Win Know Nothing About Wrestling
Shayna Baszler has a bone to pick with Liv Morgan and, by extension, her fans. At WWE SummerSlam, Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. In the controversial conclusion of the match. Rousey's shoulders were pinned to the mat while she made Morgan tap out to an arm-bar. The referee counted the pin and missed Morgan's submission.
Charlotte Flair Announced As The Next Guest On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions
Charlotte Flair will sit down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for a Broken Skull Session. Very few wrestlers, regardless of gender, have had the career that Charlotte Flair has. Charlotte has competed in several first-time ever matches for women and was one of the first women to headline WrestleMania back in 2019. This year, Charlotte Flair faced Ronda Rousey on the first night of WrestleMania 38. However, the only reason she did not headline the card that evening is that Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring for one final time in an impromptu match against Kevin Owens.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bailey, KUSHIDA, & Mia Yim In Action! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/11/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 11, 2022. - Josh Alexander & Alex Shelley Contract Signing for Impact World Title match at Emergence. - Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Title. - Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne. - KUSHIDA vs. Deaner.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Results (8/11): Street Profits, Theory, Ricochet In Action
WWE held its WrestleMania 39 Launch Party from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on August 11. The event streamed on YouTube. Full results are below. Fans can watch the stream in the video above. WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Results (8/11) - Gabriel Iglesias is the special guest host. Mayor...
Tony Khan: The Shows WWE Have Been Doing Are Generally Better Than Before, It's Good For Wrestling
Only July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE, leading to Triple H assuming all creative duties in the company. Since taking over creative, Triple H has brought back Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis and has made minor changes to the product that fans have been excited for.
Kevin Nash Has No Interest In One More Match, Not Even For ‘Saudi Money’
Kevin Nash has been wise about conserving his money and therefore, has no interest in taking two bumps. Not even for $500,000. Pro wrestling retirements have always been viewed as less-than-legitimate with many wrestlers coming out of retirement for big paydays in a practice that dates back to the territories. Ric Flair, at the age of 73, recently came out of retirement for yet another final match, honoring his legacy in Nashville, Tennessee, during SummerSlam 2022 weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Claudio Castagnoli: I Didn't Meet Nicholas Until Three Hours Before Our WrestleMania 34 Match
Claudio Castagnoli talks about his WrestleMania 34 match against Braun Strowman and Nicholas. pulls back the curtain on his WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 34. The fans amongst the WWE universe were split whenever Braun Strowman and a mystery partner, which turned out to be a ten-year...
Mickie James Feels She's Done In Wrestling, Asks What Is Left For Her To Prove
Mickie James is hinting at retirement. On August 8, James tweeted, "No. I feel I'm done in wrestling" in response to a fan asking if she was Asuka's partner in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament. Mickie didn't immediately follow up on the tweet and promoted a Raw watch...
Tony Khan Comments On 'Locker Room Unhappiness' In AEW
Tony Kahn addresses rumors of locker room unhappiness. Over the past few weeks, fans online have noticed AEW wrestlers liking certain tweets or hinting at wanting to be used more on television, leading to rumors and speculation that certain talent is unhappy. Wrestlers who have left AEW due to contract expiration, such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels, commented on lack of TV time or communication as to why they ended up choosing not to re-sign.
Tony Khan: AEW Is Not Moving To Two-Day Pay-Per-View Events
Tony Khan sets the record straight on two-day PPV events. During a Q&A panel at Terrificon, Dustin Rhodes commented "I think we're going to go to two-day events now, for pay-per-views. I believe. I've heard that down the pike. It'll be like a WrestleMania experience, you have two days of Double or Nothing or two-days of All Out or Revolution."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Finn Balor: Roman Reigns And I Have Unfinished Business After 'Questionable Finish' Last Time
At WWE Extreme Rules 2021, Finn Balor and Roman Reigns clash for the WWE Universal Championship. Balor, appearing at The Demon, was defeated in the bout after the top rope snapped while he was standing on the turnbuckle, leading to Reigns picking up the victory. Appearing on WWE El Brunch,...
Swerve Strickland Discusses How Kevin Gates' AEW Appearance Came About
At AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two, Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee had their AEW Tag Team Title celebration after winning the belts in a three-way tag bout that featured Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks and The Young Bucks. The celebration was crashed by Tony Nese & "Smart" Mark Sterling,...
Bret Hart on Vince McMahon's Retirement: I Feel Kind Of Sad About It
Bret Hart says he isn't happy to see what Vince McMahon has been going through. On June 15, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board has been investigating McMahon for a secret $3 million settlement he reportedly agreed to pay a former WWE employee he allegedly had an affair with. A second report on July 8 revealed that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million to four women, previously connected to WWE, in order to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity" over a 16-year period.
Freddie Prinze Jr Shares Conversation He Had With Karrion Kross Day Before Kross Returned To WWE
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE when he attacked Drew McIntyre and Scarlett sent a message to Roman Reigns. Kross and Scarlett were released in November after his presentation was changed from NXT when he joined the main roster last summer. Triple H originally hired Kross and Scarlett when he led NXT and made him a two-time NXT Champion before he was moved to the main roster.
Amari Miller Apologizes For Tweets Regarding Sasha Banks
NXT wrestler Amari Miller is apologizing for her tweet regarding Sasha Banks. On Wednesday, Miller tweeted that she was looking to become the second African American NXT Women's Champion behind Ember Moon. She noted that Banks is "German and Black" after fans said Banks was also an African American NXT Women's Champion. Banks' mom is of German descent.
Rey Mysterio: I Never Had Desire To Go Anywhere Else, It's Always Been WWE
Rey Mysterio's heart has always been in WWE. WWE is celebrating 20 years of Rey Mysterio in 2022, and though he left the company from 2015 to 2018, Mysterio's home was always WWE. “I left because I was just tired physically, mentally and I just wanted to reconnect with my...
Mick Foley Files Trademark On 'Hardcore Legend'
Mick Foley has filed a new trademark. On August 7, Foley filed to trademark "Hardcore Legend" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20100000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20100000. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
Danhausen Discusses How He And Orange Cassidy Help Create New Fans
Danhausen is a very nice and very evil man who has cursed many foes throughout his career. After making a name for himself on the Independent scene and creating fans through his YouTube videos and social media presence, Danhausen was signed by AEW in January. The signing caused some backlash amongst fans who didn't feel his character "fit" in AEW the same way Orange Cassidy's character was viewed when his signing was first announced.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0